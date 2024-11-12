Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs: Schedule, results, streams, and more

The entire community of Counter-Strike 2 has been waiting for November, as the month marks the beginning of the Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major (Nov. 30), and will provide players and fans with RMR events.

Due to the latest changes, RMRs as a whole will be gone from CS2 in the future, but they still stand for the Chinese Major. Those regional events serve as final qualifiers for the Major, and this time around take place in the Chinese metropolis itself.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Shanghai Major’s RMRs, including the current standings and schedule.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs’ format and teams

The format is hardly different compared to the previous RMRs in CS2. In total, 56 teams fly to Shanghai to compete for one of the 24 spots at the Major itself. These spots are redistributed based on the regions’ strength, which is assessed based on teams’ performances.

NAVI won the previous CS2 Major. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

With Europe historically and currently having the biggest number of powerful squads, they were give 14 spots at the Major, seven for each of the two RMRs. Competitors hailing over from both South and North America battle it out for one of seven spots, while the Asian region has only been granted three.

On top of that, the best eight teams from Europe’s RMRs are headed straight to the Elimination Stage, while others will be seeded in the Opening Stage.

European and American RMRs put their teams in Swiss format, where the top seven advance further. In Asia RMR, double elimination bracket is provided to settle on strongest three competitors.

PW Major Asia RMR PW Major Americas RMR PW Major Europe RMR B Alter Ego FURIA Natus Vincere G2 Esports Rare Atom Liquid Team Vitality Team Spirit Lynn Vision Complexity MOUZ Eternal Fire DRILLAS paiN FaZe Clan HEROIC FlyQuest MIBR SAW Astralis TheMongolZ M80 Falcons Virtus Pro GR 9z Sangal B8 TALON Imperial Nemiga 3DMAX BESTIA BetBoom BIG Legacy Fnatic Passion UA Wildcard GamerLegion 9Pandas RED Canids ECLOT Aurora Nouns SINNERS Sashi BOSS Rebels TSM KRU Cloud9 PARIVISION Case UNITY Ninjas in Pyjamas

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs schedule and results

Due to the smaller number of teams in the Asia RMR, the tournament takes places on the same days as the Americas RMR. However, when it comes to the European ones, they each take four days to conclude and their schedules don’t interfere with each other. Here’s the full timetable for all the RMRs.

Asia RMR: Nov. 11–Nov. 13

Americas RMR: Nov. 11–Nov. 15

Europe RMR A: Nov. 16–Nov. 20

Europe RMR B: Nov. 20–Nov. 24

CS2 Shanghai Major Asia RMR schedule and results

Monday, Nov. 11

TheMongolZ 13 -8 Alter Ego (Ancient)

-8 Alter Ego (Ancient) DRILLAS 13 -11 Lynn Vision (Ancient)

-11 Lynn Vision (Ancient) Rare Atom 13 -4 GR (Anubis)

-4 GR (Anubis) TALON 13-9 FlyQuest (Inferno)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Lynn Vision 2 -1 Alter Ego 13-10 on Ancient 9-13 on Dust2 13-4 on Nuke

-1 Alter Ego FlyQuest 2 -0 GR 13-8 on Ancient 13-8 on Anubis

-0 GR TheMongolZ 2 -1 DRILLAS 11-13 on Mirage 13-2 on Ancient 13-5 on Anubis

-1 DRILLAS Rare Atom 2 -0 TALON 13-8 on Vertigo 13-8 on Inferno

-0 TALON 10pm: FlyQuest vs. DRILLAS

Wednesday, Nov. 13

1am: Lynn Vision vs. TALON

5am: FlyQuest/DRILLAS vs. Lynn Vision/TALON (the winner grabs the last Asian spot at the Major)

CS2 Shanghai Major Americas RMR schedule and results

Liquid have reignited the hopes of North American fans with their pre-RMR performances. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

Monday, Nov. 11

Wildcard 16 -12 Liquid (Inferno)

-12 Liquid (Inferno) Legacy 19 -17 FURIA (Inferno)

-17 FURIA (Inferno) paiN 13 -5 Nouns (Vertigo)

-5 Nouns (Vertigo) Complexity 13-7 BESTIA (Anubis)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

M80 13 -7 BOSS (Vertigo)

-7 BOSS (Vertigo) Red Canids 7- 13 (Dust 2)

Case 5- 13 Imperial (Mirage)

MIBR 13 -5 KRU (Vertigo)

-5 KRU (Vertigo) 9z 13 -3 Legacy (Ancient)

-3 Legacy (Ancient) Nouns 6- 13 BESTIA (Mirage)

paiN 10- 13 Wildcard (Nuke)

FURIA 13 -5 Case (Vertigo)

-5 Case (Vertigo) Complexity 16 -12 BOSS (Anubis)

-12 BOSS (Anubis) RED Canids 13- 16 M80 (Anubis)

(Anubis) MIBR 13 -9 Imperial (Nuke)

-9 Imperial (Nuke) Liquid 13 -2 KRU (Ancient)

-2 KRU (Ancient) 10pm: FURIA vs. BOSS

10pm: Legacy vs. M80

11pm: Liquid vs. BESTIA

11pm: paiN vs. Imperial

Wednesday, Nov. 13

12am: Wildcard vs. 9z

12am: KRU vs. Nouns

3am: Complexity vs. MIBR

3am: RED Canids vs. Case

10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)

10pm: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Nov. 14

1am: TBD vs. TBD

1am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 15

2am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)

CS2 Shanghai Major Europe RMR A schedule and results

World number one, NAVI, are leading the charge in RMR A. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

Saturday, Nov. 16

10pm: Natus Vincere vs. Fnatic

10pm: Vitality vs. GamerLegion

11pm: MOUZ vs. Nemiga

11pm: FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9

Sunday, Nov. 17

12am: SAW vs. SINNERS

12am: Falcons vs. ECLOT

1am: Sangal vs. Rebels

1am: BetBoom vs. Unity

2am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two)

2am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three)

10pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Nov. 18

12am: TBD vs. TBD

12am: TBD vs. TBD

1am: TBD vs. TBD

1am: TBD vs. TBD

8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)

8pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 19

2am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth place decider match)

8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 20

2am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)

CS2 Shanghai Major Europe RMR B schedule and results

G2, champions of BLAST World Finals, are “on paper” the strongest squad in RMR B. Photo via ESL on X/Twitter

Wednesday, Nov. 20

10pm: G2 vs. NIP

10pm: Spirit vs. B8

11pm: Eternal Fire vs. Aurora

11pm: Virtus Pro vs. Passion UA

Thursday, Nov. 21

12am: HEROIC vs. PARIVISION

12am: Astralis vs. 9Pandas

1am: BIG vs. Sashi

1am: 3DMAX vs. TSM

2am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two)

2am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three)

10pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 22

12am: TBD vs. TBD

12am: TBD vs. TBD

1am: TBD vs. TBD

1am: TBD vs. TBD

8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)

8pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 23

2am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth place decider match)

8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)

11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Nov. 24

2am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs standings

Both European RMRs and the Americas one follow the same format, with 16 teams battling it out in the Swiss Stage to determine those who advance to the Chinese Major. Seven teams from each tournament will make it to the Major, so placing among the top seven is the main goal for every team attending.

Asia RMR is the only exception to this format. With eight participating teams, they compete in the double elimination bracket, with the top three qualifying for the Opening Stage of the Major.

Asia RMR standings

Place Team 1-2 Rare Atom (Qualify for the Major) 1-2 The MongolZ (Qualify for the Major) Third TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest) Fourth TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest) 5-6 TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest) 5-6 TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest) 7-8 Alter Ego (Eliminated) 7-8 GR (Eliminated)

Americas and European RMRs standings

Americas RMR Scores Americas RMR Teams Europe RMR A Scores Europe RMR A Teams Europe RMR B Scores Europe RMR B Teams 2-0 Complexity 0-0 NAVI 0-0 G2 2-0 MIBR 0-0 Vitality 0-0 Spirit 2-0 Wildcard 0-0 MOUZ 0-0 Eternal Fire 2-0 9z 0-0 FaZe Clan 0-0 Virtus Pro 1-1 Liquid 0-0 Falcons 0-0 Heroic 1-1 FURIA 0-0 BetBoom 0-0 Astralis 1-1 Imperial 0-0 Fnatic 0-0 3DMAX 1-1 BOSS 0-0 GamerLegion 0-0 NIP 1-1 M80 0-0 Sangal 0-0 Aurora 1-1 Legacy 0-0 SINNERS 0-0 TSM 1-1 BESTIA 0-0 Nemiga 0-0 PARIVISION 1-1 paiN 0-0 ECLOT 0-0 B8 0-2 RED Canids 0-0 Cloud9 0-0 Passion UA 0-2 Nouns 0-0 Rebels 0-0 9Pandas 0-2 Case 0-0 SAW 0-0 BIG 0-2 KRU 0-0 UNITY 0-0 Sashi

