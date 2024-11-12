Forgot password
The CS2 Shanghai Major logo superimposed over the skyline of Shanghai, China.
Image via Perfect World
Category:
Counter-Strike

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs: Schedule, results, streams, and more

The RMR action is underway, and you can find all the important details here.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 11:58 am

The entire community of Counter-Strike 2 has been waiting for November, as the month marks the beginning of the Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major (Nov. 30), and will provide players and fans with RMR events.

Due to the latest changes, RMRs as a whole will be gone from CS2 in the future, but they still stand for the Chinese Major. Those regional events serve as final qualifiers for the Major, and this time around take place in the Chinese metropolis itself.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Shanghai Major’s RMRs, including the current standings and schedule.

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs’ format and teams

The format is hardly different compared to the previous RMRs in CS2. In total, 56 teams fly to Shanghai to compete for one of the 24 spots at the Major itself. These spots are redistributed based on the regions’ strength, which is assessed based on teams’ performances.

Aleksib screaming and celebrating his win by standing on top of the NAVI desk in CS2 Copenhagen Major Grand Final
NAVI won the previous CS2 Major. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

With Europe historically and currently having the biggest number of powerful squads, they were give 14 spots at the Major, seven for each of the two RMRs. Competitors hailing over from both South and North America battle it out for one of seven spots, while the Asian region has only been granted three.

On top of that, the best eight teams from Europe’s RMRs are headed straight to the Elimination Stage, while others will be seeded in the Opening Stage.

European and American RMRs put their teams in Swiss format, where the top seven advance further. In Asia RMR, double elimination bracket is provided to settle on strongest three competitors.

PW Major Asia RMRPW Major Americas RMRPW Major Europe RMR B
Alter EgoFURIANatus VincereG2 Esports
Rare AtomLiquidTeam VitalityTeam Spirit
Lynn VisionComplexityMOUZEternal Fire
DRILLASpaiNFaZe ClanHEROIC
FlyQuestMIBRSAWAstralis
TheMongolZM80FalconsVirtus Pro
GR9zSangalB8
TALONImperialNemiga3DMAX
BESTIABetBoomBIG
LegacyFnaticPassion UA
WildcardGamerLegion9Pandas
RED CanidsECLOTAurora
NounsSINNERSSashi
BOSSRebelsTSM
KRUCloud9PARIVISION
CaseUNITYNinjas in Pyjamas

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs schedule and results

Due to the smaller number of teams in the Asia RMR, the tournament takes places on the same days as the Americas RMR. However, when it comes to the European ones, they each take four days to conclude and their schedules don’t interfere with each other. Here’s the full timetable for all the RMRs.

  • Asia RMR: Nov. 11–Nov. 13
  • Americas RMR: Nov. 11–Nov. 15
  • Europe RMR A: Nov. 16–Nov. 20
  • Europe RMR B: Nov. 20–Nov. 24

CS2 Shanghai Major Asia RMR schedule and results

Monday, Nov. 11

  • TheMongolZ 13-8 Alter Ego (Ancient)
  • DRILLAS 13-11 Lynn Vision (Ancient)
  • Rare Atom 13-4 GR (Anubis)
  • TALON 13-9 FlyQuest (Inferno)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

  • Lynn Vision 2-1 Alter Ego
    • 13-10 on Ancient
    • 9-13 on Dust2
    • 13-4 on Nuke
  • FlyQuest 2-0 GR
    • 13-8 on Ancient
    • 13-8 on Anubis
  • TheMongolZ 2-1 DRILLAS
    • 11-13 on Mirage
    • 13-2 on Ancient
    • 13-5 on Anubis
  • Rare Atom 2-0 TALON
    • 13-8 on Vertigo
    • 13-8 on Inferno
  • 10pm: FlyQuest vs. DRILLAS

Wednesday, Nov. 13

  • 1am: Lynn Vision vs. TALON
  • 5am: FlyQuest/DRILLAS vs. Lynn Vision/TALON (the winner grabs the last Asian spot at the Major)

CS2 Shanghai Major Americas RMR schedule and results

New Team Liquid rifler jks smiles after a won round while playing at BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024.
Liquid have reignited the hopes of North American fans with their pre-RMR performances. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

Monday, Nov. 11

  • Wildcard 16-12 Liquid (Inferno)
  • Legacy 19-17 FURIA (Inferno)
  • paiN 13-5 Nouns (Vertigo)
  • Complexity 13-7 BESTIA (Anubis)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

  • M80 13-7 BOSS (Vertigo)
  • Red Canids 7-13 (Dust 2)
  • Case 5-13 Imperial (Mirage)
  • MIBR 13-5 KRU (Vertigo)
  • 9z 13-3 Legacy (Ancient)
  • Nouns 6-13 BESTIA (Mirage)
  • paiN 10-13 Wildcard (Nuke)
  • FURIA 13-5 Case (Vertigo)
  • Complexity 16-12 BOSS (Anubis)
  • RED Canids 13-16 M80 (Anubis)
  • MIBR 13-9 Imperial (Nuke)
  • Liquid 13-2 KRU (Ancient)
  • 10pm: FURIA vs. BOSS
  • 10pm: Legacy vs. M80
  • 11pm: Liquid vs. BESTIA
  • 11pm: paiN vs. Imperial

Wednesday, Nov. 13

  • 12am: Wildcard vs. 9z
  • 12am: KRU vs. Nouns
  • 3am: Complexity vs. MIBR
  • 3am: RED Canids vs. Case
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Nov. 14

  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 15

  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 5am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)

CS2 Shanghai Major Europe RMR A schedule and results

jL celebrating winning a match at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
World number one, NAVI, are leading the charge in RMR A. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

Saturday, Nov. 16

  • 10pm: Natus Vincere vs. Fnatic
  • 10pm: Vitality vs. GamerLegion
  • 11pm: MOUZ vs. Nemiga
  • 11pm: FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9

Sunday, Nov. 17

  • 12am: SAW vs. SINNERS
  • 12am: Falcons vs. ECLOT
  • 1am: Sangal vs. Rebels
  • 1am: BetBoom vs. Unity
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two)
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 5am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 5am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three)
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Nov. 18

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)
  • 8pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 19

  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth place decider match)
  • 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)

CS2 Shanghai Major Europe RMR B schedule and results

Hunter, a CS2 player for G2, fist-bumps a teammate after a won round at IEM Dallas 2024.
G2, champions of BLAST World Finals, are “on paper” the strongest squad in RMR B. Photo via ESL on X/Twitter

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • 10pm: G2 vs. NIP
  • 10pm: Spirit vs. B8
  • 11pm: Eternal Fire vs. Aurora
  • 11pm: Virtus Pro vs. Passion UA

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • 12am: HEROIC vs. PARIVISION
  • 12am: Astralis vs. 9Pandas
  • 1am: BIG vs. Sashi
  • 1am: 3DMAX vs. TSM
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two)
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 3am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 4am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 5am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 5am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three)
  • 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 22

  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 12am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 1am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)
  • 8pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 23

  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth place decider match)
  • 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)
  • 11pm: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Nov. 24

  • 2am: TBD vs. TBD
  • 6am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)

Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs standings

Both European RMRs and the Americas one follow the same format, with 16 teams battling it out in the Swiss Stage to determine those who advance to the Chinese Major. Seven teams from each tournament will make it to the Major, so placing among the top seven is the main goal for every team attending.

Asia RMR is the only exception to this format. With eight participating teams, they compete in the double elimination bracket, with the top three qualifying for the Opening Stage of the Major.

Asia RMR standings

PlaceTeam
1-2Rare Atom (Qualify for the Major)
1-2The MongolZ (Qualify for the Major)
ThirdTBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest)
FourthTBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest)
5-6TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest)
5-6TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest)
7-8Alter Ego (Eliminated)
7-8GR (Eliminated)

Americas and European RMRs standings

Americas RMR ScoresAmericas RMR TeamsEurope RMR A ScoresEurope RMR A TeamsEurope RMR B ScoresEurope RMR B Teams
2-0Complexity0-0NAVI0-0G2
2-0MIBR0-0Vitality0-0Spirit
2-0Wildcard0-0MOUZ0-0Eternal Fire
2-09z0-0FaZe Clan0-0Virtus Pro
1-1Liquid0-0Falcons0-0Heroic
1-1FURIA0-0BetBoom0-0Astralis
1-1Imperial0-0Fnatic0-03DMAX
1-1BOSS0-0GamerLegion0-0NIP
1-1M800-0Sangal0-0Aurora
1-1Legacy0-0SINNERS0-0TSM
1-1BESTIA0-0Nemiga0-0PARIVISION
1-1paiN0-0ECLOT0-0B8
0-2RED Canids0-0Cloud90-0Passion UA
0-2Nouns0-0Rebels0-09Pandas
0-2Case0-0SAW0-0BIG
0-2KRU0-0UNITY0-0Sashi
