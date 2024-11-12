Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs: Schedule, results, streams, and more

The entire community of Counter-Strike 2 has been waiting for November, as the month marks the beginning of the Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major (Nov. 30), and will provide players and fans with RMR events.
Due to the latest changes, RMRs as a whole will be gone from CS2 in the future, but they still stand for the Chinese Major. Those regional events serve as final qualifiers for the Major, and this time around take place in the Chinese metropolis itself.
Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Shanghai Major’s RMRs, including the current standings and schedule.
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs’ format and teams
The format is hardly different compared to the previous RMRs in CS2. In total, 56 teams fly to Shanghai to compete for one of the 24 spots at the Major itself. These spots are redistributed based on the regions’ strength, which is assessed based on teams’ performances.
With Europe historically and currently having the biggest number of powerful squads, they were give 14 spots at the Major, seven for each of the two RMRs. Competitors hailing over from both South and North America battle it out for one of seven spots, while the Asian region has only been granted three.
On top of that, the best eight teams from Europe’s RMRs are headed straight to the Elimination Stage, while others will be seeded in the Opening Stage.
European and American RMRs put their teams in Swiss format, where the top seven advance further. In Asia RMR, double elimination bracket is provided to settle on strongest three competitors.
|PW Major Asia RMR
|PW Major Americas RMR
|PW Major Europe RMR B
|Alter Ego
|FURIA
|Natus Vincere
|G2 Esports
|Rare Atom
|Liquid
|Team Vitality
|Team Spirit
|Lynn Vision
|Complexity
|MOUZ
|Eternal Fire
|DRILLAS
|paiN
|FaZe Clan
|HEROIC
|FlyQuest
|MIBR
|SAW
|Astralis
|TheMongolZ
|M80
|Falcons
|Virtus Pro
|GR
|9z
|Sangal
|B8
|TALON
|Imperial
|Nemiga
|3DMAX
|BESTIA
|BetBoom
|BIG
|Legacy
|Fnatic
|Passion UA
|Wildcard
|GamerLegion
|9Pandas
|RED Canids
|ECLOT
|Aurora
|Nouns
|SINNERS
|Sashi
|BOSS
|Rebels
|TSM
|KRU
|Cloud9
|PARIVISION
|Case
|UNITY
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs schedule and results
Due to the smaller number of teams in the Asia RMR, the tournament takes places on the same days as the Americas RMR. However, when it comes to the European ones, they each take four days to conclude and their schedules don’t interfere with each other. Here’s the full timetable for all the RMRs.
- Asia RMR: Nov. 11–Nov. 13
- Americas RMR: Nov. 11–Nov. 15
- Europe RMR A: Nov. 16–Nov. 20
- Europe RMR B: Nov. 20–Nov. 24
CS2 Shanghai Major Asia RMR schedule and results
Monday, Nov. 11
- TheMongolZ 13-8 Alter Ego (Ancient)
- DRILLAS 13-11 Lynn Vision (Ancient)
- Rare Atom 13-4 GR (Anubis)
- TALON 13-9 FlyQuest (Inferno)
Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Lynn Vision 2-1 Alter Ego
- 13-10 on Ancient
- 9-13 on Dust2
- 13-4 on Nuke
- FlyQuest 2-0 GR
- 13-8 on Ancient
- 13-8 on Anubis
- TheMongolZ 2-1 DRILLAS
- 11-13 on Mirage
- 13-2 on Ancient
- 13-5 on Anubis
- Rare Atom 2-0 TALON
- 13-8 on Vertigo
- 13-8 on Inferno
- 10pm: FlyQuest vs. DRILLAS
Wednesday, Nov. 13
- 1am: Lynn Vision vs. TALON
- 5am: FlyQuest/DRILLAS vs. Lynn Vision/TALON (the winner grabs the last Asian spot at the Major)
CS2 Shanghai Major Americas RMR schedule and results
Monday, Nov. 11
- Wildcard 16-12 Liquid (Inferno)
- Legacy 19-17 FURIA (Inferno)
- paiN 13-5 Nouns (Vertigo)
- Complexity 13-7 BESTIA (Anubis)
Tuesday, Nov. 12
- M80 13-7 BOSS (Vertigo)
- Red Canids 7-13 (Dust 2)
- Case 5-13 Imperial (Mirage)
- MIBR 13-5 KRU (Vertigo)
- 9z 13-3 Legacy (Ancient)
- Nouns 6-13 BESTIA (Mirage)
- paiN 10-13 Wildcard (Nuke)
- FURIA 13-5 Case (Vertigo)
- Complexity 16-12 BOSS (Anubis)
- RED Canids 13-16 M80 (Anubis)
- MIBR 13-9 Imperial (Nuke)
- Liquid 13-2 KRU (Ancient)
- 10pm: FURIA vs. BOSS
- 10pm: Legacy vs. M80
- 11pm: Liquid vs. BESTIA
- 11pm: paiN vs. Imperial
Wednesday, Nov. 13
- 12am: Wildcard vs. 9z
- 12am: KRU vs. Nouns
- 3am: Complexity vs. MIBR
- 3am: RED Canids vs. Case
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, Nov. 14
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Nov. 15
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 5am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)
CS2 Shanghai Major Europe RMR A schedule and results
Saturday, Nov. 16
- 10pm: Natus Vincere vs. Fnatic
- 10pm: Vitality vs. GamerLegion
- 11pm: MOUZ vs. Nemiga
- 11pm: FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9
Sunday, Nov. 17
- 12am: SAW vs. SINNERS
- 12am: Falcons vs. ECLOT
- 1am: Sangal vs. Rebels
- 1am: BetBoom vs. Unity
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two)
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 5am: TBD vs. TBD
- 5am: TBD vs. TBD
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three)
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Nov. 18
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD
- 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)
- 8pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 19
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth place decider match)
- 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 20
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)
CS2 Shanghai Major Europe RMR B schedule and results
Wednesday, Nov. 20
- 10pm: G2 vs. NIP
- 10pm: Spirit vs. B8
- 11pm: Eternal Fire vs. Aurora
- 11pm: Virtus Pro vs. Passion UA
Thursday, Nov. 21
- 12am: HEROIC vs. PARIVISION
- 12am: Astralis vs. 9Pandas
- 1am: BIG vs. Sashi
- 1am: 3DMAX vs. TSM
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round two)
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- 5am: TBD vs. TBD
- 5am: TBD vs. TBD
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round three)
- 10pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Nov. 22
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1am: TBD vs. TBD
- 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round four)
- 8pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Nov. 23
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD (Fourth place decider match)
- 8pm: TBD vs. TBD (Swiss round five)
- 11pm: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Nov. 24
- 2am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD (Seventh place decider match)
Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major RMRs standings
Both European RMRs and the Americas one follow the same format, with 16 teams battling it out in the Swiss Stage to determine those who advance to the Chinese Major. Seven teams from each tournament will make it to the Major, so placing among the top seven is the main goal for every team attending.
Asia RMR is the only exception to this format. With eight participating teams, they compete in the double elimination bracket, with the top three qualifying for the Opening Stage of the Major.
Asia RMR standings
|Place
|Team
|1-2
|Rare Atom (Qualify for the Major)
|1-2
|The MongolZ (Qualify for the Major)
|Third
|TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest)
|Fourth
|TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest)
|5-6
|TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest)
|5-6
|TBD (TALON, Lynn Vision, DRILLAS, FlyQuest)
|7-8
|Alter Ego (Eliminated)
|7-8
|GR (Eliminated)
Americas and European RMRs standings
|Americas RMR Scores
|Americas RMR Teams
|Europe RMR A Scores
|Europe RMR A Teams
|Europe RMR B Scores
|Europe RMR B Teams
|2-0
|Complexity
|0-0
|NAVI
|0-0
|G2
|2-0
|MIBR
|0-0
|Vitality
|0-0
|Spirit
|2-0
|Wildcard
|0-0
|MOUZ
|0-0
|Eternal Fire
|2-0
|9z
|0-0
|FaZe Clan
|0-0
|Virtus Pro
|1-1
|Liquid
|0-0
|Falcons
|0-0
|Heroic
|1-1
|FURIA
|0-0
|BetBoom
|0-0
|Astralis
|1-1
|Imperial
|0-0
|Fnatic
|0-0
|3DMAX
|1-1
|BOSS
|0-0
|GamerLegion
|0-0
|NIP
|1-1
|M80
|0-0
|Sangal
|0-0
|Aurora
|1-1
|Legacy
|0-0
|SINNERS
|0-0
|TSM
|1-1
|BESTIA
|0-0
|Nemiga
|0-0
|PARIVISION
|1-1
|paiN
|0-0
|ECLOT
|0-0
|B8
|0-2
|RED Canids
|0-0
|Cloud9
|0-0
|Passion UA
|0-2
|Nouns
|0-0
|Rebels
|0-0
|9Pandas
|0-2
|Case
|0-0
|SAW
|0-0
|BIG
|0-2
|KRU
|0-0
|UNITY
|0-0
|Sashi
