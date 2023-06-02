When is Counter-Strike 2 coming out?

Since Valve made Counter-Strike 2 available to a small portion of the player base on March 22, players from all around the world have been wondering when they’ll get their hands on the full release.

Valve, however, has been silent as usual since the start of the limited test and has barely spoken about CS2 other than revealing that the first Major will take place in 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. All the new information on potential features coming to the game has been revealed by community leakers, instead.

If you’re dying to know when you’ll be able to play CS2‘s full version just like I am, fear no more. Here’s everything we know about the release date of CS2.

What is Counter-Strike 2’s release date?

All the official information made available by Valve is that CS2 is launching in the summer of 2023. This is, however, as vague as could be. We assume that Valve is talking about summer in the U.S. since its headquarters is located in Seattle. In that case, CS2 could release worldwide anywhere between June 21 and Sept. 23.

Some fans, though, are convinced that Valve is getting ready to release CS2 no later than June 14 after it was leaked that the developer is set to disable CS:GO’s exploit and vulnerability reporting system on June 14. This effectively means that Valve won’t be looking into CS:GO‘s problems after that date.

It’s unclear whether there is some truth to this or the player base is just being delusional at this point, so we’ll have to wait until Valve’s official announcement to know exactly when CS2 is being released worldwide. For now, all we can do is hope that it happens sooner rather than later.

