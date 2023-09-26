One click is all it takes to get a refund.

There were few things worse in CS:GO than buying a weapon by accident and having to play the round with it instead of the gun you really wanted. Luckily, we’re able to sell the weapon in CS2 and purchase another one while the buy time is still on

This quality-of-life change also includes all of the other items available in CS2 like utility, kevlar, and defuse kit. Thankfully, it’s fairly easy to sell them if you want your money back to buy other things in the round.

Here’s how you sell weapons and other items in CS2.

How to sell weapons in CS2

To sell your weapons in CS2, all you need to do is press “B” or the respective key you’re using to toggle the buy menu in CS2 and click the refund button on the weapon you bought that round. You’ll get your money back and still be able to buy another weapon. This works for all types of guns, from pistols to rifles.

All it takes is to click the refund button. Video by Dot Esports.

You can get a refund as long as the buy time hasn’t ended. The buy time lasts 35 seconds in competitive matches and 50 seconds in casual mode.

How to sell grenades, kevlar, and defuse kit in CS2

If you want to sell grenades, kevlar, or even the defuse kit in CS2 that’s also possible. All you need to do is press “B” or your custom key to toggle the buy menu in CS2, and sell any item while the buy time is still on.

The refund option is a godsend. Video by Dot Esports

Can you sell an item you bought in CS2 in the previous round?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to get a refund if you bought the item in the previous round.

Let’s say that you bought an MP9 for round two and want to upgrade it to an M4A4 for round three. The game won’t let you sell the MP9 in round three and you’ll have to ditch it as you would in CS:GO. You can only sell weapons and other items in the same round you bought them.

