How to remove bots in CS2

Get the bots out of your way.

When you create a custom server in CS2, whether it’s in the competitive or casual modes, the game will add nine bots to play alongside you. Having them around isn’t actually necessary a lot of the time though. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to remove bots in CS2.

The command to remove bots in CS2 comes in handy when you want to practice grenades in CS2, practice executes or retakes with your friends, or if you want to play a custom match. Without further ado, here’s how you can remove bots from your custom server in CS2.

How to kick bots in CS2?

The easiest way to remove bots from CS2 is through the game’s console. Here’s how you do it.

Make sure the console is enabled via the game’s settings. Create a custom server. Press ‘`’ or whatever key you attributed to opening the console in CS2. Insert one of the commands below or more than one. “ bot_kick ” – this command removes all bots from the server

” – this command removes all bots from the server “bot_kick T” – this command removes all T-side bots.

– this command removes all T-side bots. “bot_kick CT” – this command removes all CT-side bots.

– this command removes all CT-side bots. “bot_kick Name” – replace Name with the bot’s name to kick it.

Goodbye, bots. Video by Dot Esports

How to add bots in CS2

In the same way that you can remove bots from your CS2‘s server, you can also add them if you want to.

Open the game’s console. Use the commands below to add bots. “bot_add” – adds one bot to the opposing side.

– adds one bot to the opposing side. “bot_add_t” – adds one bot to the T-side.

– adds one bot to the T-side. “bot_add_ct” – adds one bot to the CT-side.

Welcome back, bots.

Other useful bots commands for CS2

Besides adding or removing bots in CS2, you can also change the way that they behave or determine the number of bots you want in the server.

“bot_stop 1” – the bots will stop immediately where they are. If you want them to move again, change the value to “0”. To use this command, you must have server cheats on with the command “sv_cheats true”.

– the bots will stop immediately where they are. If you want them to move again, change the value to “0”. To use this command, you must have server cheats on with the command “sv_cheats true”. “bot_knives_only 1” – this will make bots run around with knives out instead of using guns. If you want them to use guns again, change the value to “0”.

– this will make bots run around with knives out instead of using guns. If you want them to use guns again, change the value to “0”. “bot_quota X” – change “X” for the number of bots you want in your server.

Make the bots freeze. Video by Dot Esports

With your new-found knowledge, you’re now king of the bots, so jump into CS2 and get practicing.

