Counter-Strike 1.6 is getting a full remake, but not by Valve

A legendary FPS is making a comeback, but not in the way you might expect. While modern titles continue to push the boundaries of competitive gaming, some classics never fade, and one of the most iconic shooters of all time is about to get a fresh coat of paint.

Counter-Strike 1.6 is getting a full remake, but surprisingly (or unsurpisingly, depending on your opinion of the developer), Valve isn’t the one behind it. The new project, called CS:Legacy, was revealed on March 16 via a surprise YouTube trailer. The developers behind it, the ProMod team, have built the game from the ground up using Valve’s 2013 Source Engine SDK. They’ve rewritten major systems like the renderer and shaders, ensuring a faithful yet modernized version of the 1.6 experience. Unlike previous community efforts to revive older Counter-Strike games as mods, this is a full-fledged standalone release.

Despite the continued dominance of CS2—breaking records with over 1.8 million concurrent players in March 2025—nostalgia for earlier titles remains strong. 1.6 and Source still have an active player base, each with thousands of players this year.

Fans will agree that an official remaster was long overdue, and while this isn’t coming from Valve itself, it’s the closest thing yet and a testament to just how enduring the original game is. Even with more advanced engines and modern mechanics, the raw, skill-based gameplay of 1.6 continues to captivate players. The demand for a remaster has persisted for years, and now, with CS:Legacy, that wish is finally coming true.

The reaction to the reveal has been overwhelmingly positive, though it caught everyone off guard. The top comment on the YouTube trailer includes the hilarious statement, “you could have warned us lmfao,” easily summing up the community’s collective surprise. Another player took the opportunity to clarify a common concern: “[People] need to realize one crucial thing: this is using the official 2013 Source SDK, which is something Valve allows to be used to make mods and standalone games. CSGO never had that same intention. I hope both teams can combine their work on this because it already looks amazing.”

The fact that Valve isn’t behind this remake makes it all the more intriguing. Over the years, the company has been known for its hands-off approach to its own classic titles. Instead of revisiting older games with remasters, Valve tends to focus on new projects or large-scale updates—like the transition from CS:GO to CS2. This has left a gap that community developers and modders have often tried to fill. However, projects like CS: Online (an Asia-exclusive version of Counter-Strike) have faced legal issues, making fans initially wary of whether CS:Legacy would face similar pushback. Fortunately, because it’s being built within the framework of Valve’s approved tools, it looks like this project is in the clear.

For many, CS:Legacy represents more than just nostalgia—it’s a chance to re-experience a game that shaped competitive FPS history in a way that feels fresh yet authentic. The developers have confirmed that CS:Legacy will be launching in early access on Steam sometime in 2025, though an exact release date hasn’t been revealed. Until then, fans will have to keep an eye out for more updates, but one thing is clear: 1.6 is making a comeback, just not in the way anyone expected.

