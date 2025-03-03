One of Counter-Strike’s most iconic maps is finally coming to CS2

The iconic Cache, lost in the void since the release of Counter-Strike 2, is finally coming to Valve’s flagship shooter. Creator FMPONE published the completed map to the game’s Steam Workshop page, and though it’s still not officially part of the CS2 map pool, it’ll probably happen soon.

FMPONE posted the final version of his remade Source 2 version of Cache to the Steam Workshop on March 3, almost a year and a half since the launch of CS2. The map was previously part of CS:GO‘s map pool and one of the most historic maps in the franchise, where legends like s1mple and many others built their lasting reputation. It went through a couple of iterations in CS2‘s predecessor, but was nowhere to be seen in Valve’s latest. However, the wait seems to be finally reaching an end as the map is done and dusted, with only Valve left to officially make it playable in competitive.

FMPONE shared numerous updates on the map’s development progress over the past year and a half. Image via FMPONE on X/Twitter

The updated Cache retains its Soviet aesthetics, this time with more pronounced Ukrainian features, specifically those of Chornobyl. Hammers and sickles are plastered everywhere with Cyrillic signatures and Soviet brutalism dominating the atmosphere. Perhaps the most visible is the Chornobyl Power Plant, which stands high and mighty above the Terrorist spawn site, concrete sarcophagus and all.

While looks are fine and dandy, what really matters is the layout and how it plays, and I must say nothing has really changed. The open skybox of CS2 is bound to make an impact on how the map is played, as is the removal of the boost ramp on the CT mid side. It seems that a three-man boost is still viable there, though that will require some more extensive testing and gameplay to pull off correctly.

At any rate, Cache is finally back and playable through the Steam Workshop. With an old-new look, the map feels refreshing and uses every bit of power the Source 2 engine provides, which Valve should really use on more games that aren’t competitive shooters.

