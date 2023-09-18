Counter-Strike 2 map pool: All current and active duty maps in CS2

There will be more maps in the future, but it's enough for now.

Though CS2 is still in beta, lots of maps have already been reworked and those with access can already play on the much-anticipated Source 2 engine.

The foundation for CS2 is already there as all maps that are currently in Active Duty have already been presented. Those seven maps are optimized for competitive play and will be the ones that pros will play on once CS2 is released.

Valve still has to add more maps and unlock some game modes, but you can already feel how the game works with what’s currently available.

Here’s every official map available in CS2.

CS2‘s Active Duty maps: The ones available in Premier and pro play

Mirage was one of the first maps reworked for CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports It took months for fans to play Inferno in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Overpass is one of the most interesting map reworks for CS2. Image via Valve Nuke is a staple in Counter-Strike esports. Image via Valve Vertigo will remain in Active Duty for what it seems. Image via Valve Ancient looks astonishing in CS2. Screenshot via Valve The water in Anubis is beautiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The maps in Active Duty should be the most competitive and balanced maps in the entire map pool. They’re all bomb defusal maps where, as you might know already, the Terrorists must eliminate all Counter-Terrorists or successfully explode the C4 to win a round.

You can currently play all seven of these maps via Premier, the new matchmaking mode for CS2, and you’ll also be able to watch pros play them in the near future.

Mirage

Inferno

Overpass

Nuke

Vertigo

Ancient

Anubis

Maps available in CS2‘s competitive mode

Aside from Premier, in which players don’t know what map they’ll be playing beforehand, they can also try their hand at traditional competitive, the mode where you select a specific map beforehand.

This mode is currently disabled in matchmaking, but you can still set up a private server and play with friends and bots.

Mirage

Inferno

Overpass

Nuke

Vertigo

Ancient

Anubis

Dust 2

Office

Italy

Wingman maps in CS2

These maps are made for two-vs-two play and, as a result, the map is cut in half. Valve generally adds new maps for Wingman with the help of the community, but for now, only Vertigo, Nuke, Overpass, and Inferno are available.

Wingman is also currently disabled in matchmaking, but you can play with friends and bots if you want to.

Deathmatch maps in CS2

Deathmatch, or DM as a lot of players call it, is mostly useful for practicing purposes. The matches last 10 minutes and every time you die, you spawn in a different spot and play again. It’s what a lot of players use to warm up their aim before heading into Premier mode.

Mirage

Inferno

Overpass

Nuke

Vertigo

Ancient

Anubis

Dust 2

Office

Italy

Maps available in CS2‘s casual mode

Though Casual looks like a normal competitive setting at first glance, it has a number of differences. Players spawn with kevlar and a helmet every round, team kill is turned off, and it supports up to 10 players per team instead of five.

Mirage

Inferno

Overpass

Nuke

Vertigo

Ancient

Anubis

Dust 2

Office

Italy

