Counter-Strike 2 map pool: All current and active duty maps in CS2

Though CS2 is still in beta, lots of maps have already been reworked and those with access can already play on the much-anticipated Source 2 engine.
The foundation for CS2 is already there as all maps that are currently in Active Duty have already been presented. Those seven maps are optimized for competitive play and will be the ones that pros will play on once CS2 is released.
Valve still has to add more maps and unlock some game modes, but you can already feel how the game works with what’s currently available.
Here’s every official map available in CS2.
CS2‘s Active Duty maps: The ones available in Premier and pro play
The maps in Active Duty should be the most competitive and balanced maps in the entire map pool. They’re all bomb defusal maps where, as you might know already, the Terrorists must eliminate all Counter-Terrorists or successfully explode the C4 to win a round.
You can currently play all seven of these maps via Premier, the new matchmaking mode for CS2, and you’ll also be able to watch pros play them in the near future.
- Mirage
- Inferno
- Overpass
- Nuke
- Vertigo
- Ancient
- Anubis
Maps available in CS2‘s competitive mode
Aside from Premier, in which players don’t know what map they’ll be playing beforehand, they can also try their hand at traditional competitive, the mode where you select a specific map beforehand.
This mode is currently disabled in matchmaking, but you can still set up a private server and play with friends and bots.
- Mirage
- Inferno
- Overpass
- Nuke
- Vertigo
- Ancient
- Anubis
- Dust 2
- Office
- Italy
Wingman maps in CS2
These maps are made for two-vs-two play and, as a result, the map is cut in half. Valve generally adds new maps for Wingman with the help of the community, but for now, only Vertigo, Nuke, Overpass, and Inferno are available.
Wingman is also currently disabled in matchmaking, but you can play with friends and bots if you want to.
Deathmatch maps in CS2
Deathmatch, or DM as a lot of players call it, is mostly useful for practicing purposes. The matches last 10 minutes and every time you die, you spawn in a different spot and play again. It’s what a lot of players use to warm up their aim before heading into Premier mode.
- Mirage
- Inferno
- Overpass
- Nuke
- Vertigo
- Ancient
- Anubis
- Dust 2
- Office
- Italy
Maps available in CS2‘s casual mode
Though Casual looks like a normal competitive setting at first glance, it has a number of differences. Players spawn with kevlar and a helmet every round, team kill is turned off, and it supports up to 10 players per team instead of five.
- Mirage
- Inferno
- Overpass
- Nuke
- Vertigo
- Ancient
- Anubis
- Dust 2
- Office
- Italy