Counter-Strike 2 Premier: CS2 Rating explained

There are some major changes to the matchmaking system.

Counter-Strike 2 saw a much-anticipated update on Aug. 31, which invited a bunch of players to the limited test, but most importantly, introduced a new matchmaking system.

In the upcoming game, the ranking will be divided into two branches: one in the Premier mode, and the other for each specific map. Many players believe the Premier mode will from now on be a primary matchmaking destination, and there are some solid arguments behind that statement.

CS2 Premier mode rating explained

In CS2, players will earn points for winning games in the Premier mode. These points will elevate them in regional seasonal leaderboards. It will be transparent, with players allowed to see how many points they have gained so far in a season, and able to compare themselves with friends and other players.

Each win will get you more points in the leaderboards. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Valve

The Premier mode will have MR12, meaning each half will have a maximum of 12 rounds, with teams needing 13 total to win the game. In case there is a 12-12 draw, a six-round overtime will be played.

Who will be able to play in CS2 Premier mode?

The mode will be eligible for players with Prime Status. Additionally, Valve revealed there will be nine different leaderboards in the game, and they go as follows.

Friends – This leaderboard tracks players on your Friends List.

World – the top 1,000 players in the world.

Africa

Asia

Australia

China

Europe

North America

South America

There will be a couple of leaderboards to climb in CS2. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Valve

Premier mode has already been in CS:GO for a few years, and it’s the most competitive environment in the game. When choosing Premier, both teams ban maps from the seven currently in the competitive map pool until one is left, similar to professional matches.

CS2 skill group system explained

The current rank system in CS:GO with rankings like Global Elite, Master Guardian, and so on will be transferred to CS2, with some significant changes, though. For those who don’t want to play Prime mode, the competitive system, where you pick which maps you want to play, will still be in the game.

One-trick-ponies will be now exclusive to each map. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Valve

But, in CS2, the pre-existing skill groups will be calculated on a map-by-map basis. Each one of them will have its own skill group. For example, if you play and win a lot on Mirage, you can have Global Elite there, but this rank will be specifically for this map.

As a result, a major part of the CS community believes Prime will be the main matchmaking mode in CS2. With its new rating system and the fact it’s the closest to competitive gameplay, we can’t say we feel differently.

