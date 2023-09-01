CS2 gets new leaderboard system as Valve kicks off next invite wave

Valve has released one of CS2’s biggest updates yet today, with a sizable overhaul of the ranking system among the biggest changes. This comes alongside Inferno’s arrival, and a new wave of beta invites, depending on your region.

The new region and global ranking sets players up with a precise CS2 rating based on Premier matches. Premier ratings will be seasonal, meaning players will be able to try to climb to the top spot every few months.

Following the arrival of this latest beta update, climbing from Silver to Global Elite has now become a multi-mapped endeavor too, with players granted individual badges for each map. This means CS2 gamers can become Global Elite across a wider pool, but will only hold that top rank for specific competitive maps.

Today we are introducing CS Rating—a precise display of your skill in Counter-Strike 2. With regional and World Leaderboards you'll know exactly how you stack up.



Competitive mode in CS2 now features per-map Skill Groups, so players can master their favorite maps while learning… pic.twitter.com/LexHHv8P36 — CS2 (@CounterStrike) August 31, 2023

Paired with CS2’s rank changes, Valve has released another wave of invites. These new invites also came with updated requirements for acquiring beta access; players who have “CS:GO Prime Status, an active Competitive Skill Group, and play the majority of their official matchmaking games in one of the regions where the Limited Test is available” should check to see if they’ve been added to the shortlist.

Inferno’s CS2 debut could be the last map to arrive for the beta. So far, eight other maps have been in the spotlight, with countless fans waiting for the beloved Counter-Strike classic map to be overhauled for the in-progress Source 2 update.

In an Aug. 31 image, each map is shown on a stats page, possibly highlighting there are no more maps left to introduce before full release. That is not confirmed though.

All the maps in the Active Map Pool in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for the release date, the Summer 2023 deadline draws near. Valve hasn’t shared any intention of pushing the release back, let alone a specific date.

