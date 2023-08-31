CS2 players agree Valve must make one super simple change to grenades

​​Counter-Strike 2 players are pressing Valve to ditch an unintentional CS:GO mechanic that causes players to accidentally cancel a grenade throw if they switch weapons too quickly after the throw animation starts. They described it as one of the most annoying aspects of the game, and want it gone.

One player led the charge by begging Valve to remove it while showing other players how it works and how frustrating it can be. Not everyone was aware of it, including some long-term players. But now they are, and they agree.

“It happens to me more often than I’d like to admit. Very annoying but it’s 100 percent my fault. I’d love to see it removed,” said one player. “Facts. I had this [happen to me] around 200 times. It’s super annoying,” added another.

But while they seem convinced it’s a design flaw that needs to be fixed or removed in the sequel, others insist it’s a skill-based feature and the only issue is people aren’t using it correctly. That’s because, when timed correctly, players can make the throw while also switching weapons. “This is a skill and shouldn’t be removed,” said one player.

Another explained: “Successfully hitting the timing window where you can quickly switch to something else after throwing a nade is a skill, and the punishment for missing is having this happen.”

The community seemed split about it by the time the discussion dwindled. That didn’t stop at least half of them from wanting it removed. But if it isn’t, at least it’s something they can overcome with a bit of practice and skill, so it’s not the end of the world.

Counter-Strike 2 is expected to release sometime in the coming weeks. It’s changing some things about grenades, such as introducing new animations.

Elsewhere in the changes, smoke grenades have been overhauled too.

