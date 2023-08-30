Could this be a hint towards CS2’s release date—or is it just more bait?

Counter-Strike fans noticed sudden activity from Valve on Instagram, and have been discussing whether it’s another bait or actually a hint towards CS2’s release date.

Valve’s ‘csgo_dev’ account posted an HLTV post of the IEM Cologne trophy on their story on Aug. 29, adding a crown emoji to the image. Some players believe this could be one of many ways for the developers to bid farewell to CS:GO, while others are already tired of what they feel is another cheap bait.

“Out of all the days to post this they did it today. ITS A SIGN,” one of the comments on Reddit reads. “Devs using Instagram instead of Twitter, surely that means release is coming,” another one added.

Nevertheless, this could just be a bait, which a lot of players pointed out. Additionally, the devs likely know how much the CS:GO community assumes from posts. “Valve knows how much the community reads into things. If nothing comes today, I think they’re just sadistic lol,” one player underlined.

It’s hard to disagree with those who believe it’s just another bait. All in all, there’s no reason to believe Valve’s activity on social media is a hint towards the CS2 launch. If anything, though, it elevates the frustration and lowers the hype for some players, who are sick of it: “Almost end of summer, no info on horizon but constant baits. This isn’t hyping up, it’s hyping down at this point.”

These baits are often the impulses to keep the community on social media engaged though. This is why we’ve been seeing so many of them, especially on Twitter.

Still, we and the whole CS community wouldn’t mind if there is some significant CS2 news on the way, given the circumstances. The game was announced to be released this summer, which is slowly but surely coming to an end.

