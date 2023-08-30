CS:GO players want second 2023 Major back as CS2 release mystery deepens

Counter-Strike players are convinced Valve could have organized a second CS:GO Major this year with CS2’s release nowhere in sight.

In an Aug. 29 Reddit post, one player claimed “we simply could have had a second CS:GO major this year, and then switching to CS2 immediately after that.”

They said they were beyond frustrated that it’s been more than five months since CS2 was first announced, and there’s still plenty more to test in the beta.

The player added holding a second CS:GO Major wouldn’t have negatively impacted the esports scene seeing as CS2 will likely be released in September at the earliest.

Other players, however, tried to look at it from Valve’s perspective.

“Maybe Valve just does not want to give any more time to develop CS:GO any more… Maybe they have already started work with the mindset that CS2 is the only thing they should focus on,” one player said.

Either way, players are frustrated about the state of affairs regarding CS2. Some believe the game won’t be released this summer nor on the reported Sept. 23 date.

CS2 was announced on March 23, but despite Valve handing out keys to some players, not much has changed since then and a release date hasn’t been mentioned.

Valve is now radio silent and there are still plenty more maps that need testing ahead of release. The excitement for CS2’s release has quickly turned into frustration.

