The 12 best CS2 cases to open in 2023

CS2 cases are the pillars of the game’s economy. Whenever a new collection drops, Valve releases all the cosmetics inside a case. As players open these chests and receive individual items, the marketplace shapes up with standalone listings.

From an economic standpoint, the best cases in CS2 breathe life into two separate areas. First, they ensure that there’s always a demand for keys and cases. Secondly, their overall demand ensures that there are always individually sold skins on the marketplace, so players can also purchase their favorite cosmetics without taking any chances.

Though you can head over to the Steam Community Market and purchase the skins you want, opening cases in CS2 has an appeal that continues to draw the masses. Fans looking to get the most out of their buck often search for the best cases to open in CS2 so if they ever hit it big, they can get their hands on some of the coolest-looking cosmetics in the game.

How to get cases in CS2

If you’re looking to go on a case-opening rampage in CS2, you should have everything ready in your inventory to avoid any downtime. There are two ways to get cases in CS2, and I recommend combining the two in the long run to reduce costs.

1) Play CS2 to get free case drops

Case drops reward CS2 players for their efforts in the game. Whenever you rank up for the first time in a week, you’ll get a free case drop in CS2. In addition to this guaranteed chest, CS2 players will also have a chance to get a case drop after each match played.

The case drops in CS2 are random, and the cases you’ll get from these drops will be on a rotation that changes when Valve adds a new chest to the game.

2) Buy CS2 cases from Steam Community Market

Buying CS2 cases is the fastest way to get them. The cases have ranging prices that depend on their contents, and you’ll also need to purchase their respective keys to open them inside the game.

Before buying a ton of CS2 cases, I recommend checking their contents to ensure that you want at least a few skins inside them.

Deciding on which cases to open may be a struggle because Valve has been creating CS2 skins and cases since CS:GO. To save you time, we came up with a list of the best CS2 cases to open both in terms of value and popularity in 2023.

Which CS2 case should you open based on odds?

Every time I purchase a CS2 case, I cross my fingers and hope to get a valuable skin to make a profit. The odds of this happening won’t be the same for all cases. If you’re looking to increase your chances of profiting from your case-opening adventures, then you should prioritize opening the CS2 cases with the highest return on investment rates.

The following calculations were made by Daniel Morris of esports.net.

Case name Case cost Key cost Average monetary return of one case Return on investment (ROI) Operation Wildfire Case $2 $2.49 $2.55 57 percent CS:GO Weapon Case 2 $12 $2.49 $8.20 56.5 percent Recoil Case $0.80 $2.49 $1.65 50 percent CS:GO Weapon Case 3 $9.50 $2.49 $6 50 percent Shadow Case $1.10 $2.49 $1.70 47 percent

What are the chances of getting a knife in CS2?

Based on case odds revealed by Valve in 2017, players have a 0.26% chance to get a knife from CS2 cases. This means that if you open 400 CS2 cases, you should at least get one knife or one glove.

The best CS2 cases to open in 2023

Dreams & Nightmares Case

The Dreams & Nightmares Case in CS2 contains 17 community designs as skins and was released on Jan. 20, 2022. The rarest skins inside the case feature bright designs, and fans will also have a chance to unlock an even rarer item that will come in the form of a Gamma knife.

Let’s also not forget that collecting as many AK skins as possible is an excellent way to bolster the value of your inventory. I typically aim for cases featuring skins on AKs, AWPs, and either M4, making this case one of my favorites.

Dreams and Nightmares Case

The Dreams & Nightmares Case contains one of the following:

Five-SeveN | Scrawl

MAC-10 | Ensnared

MAG-7 | Foresight

MP5-SD | Necro Jr.

P2000 | Lifted Spirits

SCAR-20 | Poultrygeist

Sawed-Off | Spirit Board

PP-Bizon | Space Cat

G3SG1 | Dream Glade

M4A1-S | Night Terror

XM1014 | Zombie Offensive

USP-S | Ticket to Hell

Dual Berettas | Melondrama

FAMAS | Rapid Eye Movement

MP7 | Abyssal Apparition

AK-47 | Nightwish

MP9 | Starlight Protector

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Recoil Case

The Recoil Case was released on July 1, 2022. This loot box contains 17 community-designed weapon finishes, including an AWP, a USP-S, and an AK-47, in addition to several pairs of gloves—if you’re lucky enough to get one of them.

The USP-S Printstream is one of, in my opinion, the cleanest-looking pistol skins on the market. If you’re lucky and land a Factory New Printstream, you’ll increase the value of your inventory by hundreds of dollars.

Recoil case

The Recoil Case contains one of the following:

FAMAS | Meow 36

Galil AR | Destroyer

M4A4 | Poly Mag

MAC-10 | Monkeyflage

Negev | Drop Me

UMP-45 | Roadblock

Glock-18 | Winterized

R8 Revolver | Crazy 8

M249 | Downtown

SG 553 | Dragon Tech

P90 | Vent Rush

Dual Berettas | Flora Carnivora

AK-47 | Ice Coaled

P250 | Visions

Sawed-Off | Kiss♥Love

USP-S | Printstream

AWP | Chromatic Aberration

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Operation Riptide Case

Valve added the Operation Riptide Case to CS2 in September 2021. The cases contain a selection of skins from the Operation Riptide Collection, featuring bright colors and superb designs. There are a total of 17 skins inside this case, and all of them were designed by community members.

While I might use the M4A1-S over the M4A4, the CT assault rifle meta changes on a dime. This is where gathering M4A4 skins is still important, so I continue to open all Operation Riptide cases that come my way.

Operation Riptide Case

The Operation Riptide Case contains one of the following:

AUG | Plague

Dual Berettas | Tread

G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs

MP7 | Guerrilla

PP-Bizon | Lumen

USP-S | Black Lotus

XM1014 | Watchdog

MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum

FAMAS | ZX Spectron

Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol

MP9 | Mount Fuji

M4A4 | Spider Lily

MAC-10 | Toybox

Glock-18 | Snack Attack

SSG 08 | Turbo Peek

AK-47 | Leet Museo

Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive

An Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Chroma 3 Case

The Chroma 3 Case in CS2 was added to the franchise in April 2016. The case consists of community weapons and can be opened with a Chroma 3 Case Key. The skins featured in the collection feature Neon colors making them look futuristic.

While the Legend of Anubis skin is for an incredibly underused gun, the skin had some legs on the market. As far as red skins go, the price pales in comparison to AK or AWP cosmetics, however, it’s still relatively expensive.

Chroma 3 Case

The Chroma 3 Case contains one of the following:

Dual Berettas | Ventilators

G3SG1 | Orange Crash

M249 | Spectre

MP9 | Bioleak

P2000 | Oceanic

Sawed-Off | Fubar

SG 553 | Atlas

CZ75-Auto | Red Astor

Galil AR | Firefight

SSG 08 | Ghost Crusader

Tec-9 | Re-Entry

XM1014 | Black Tie

AUG | Fleet Flock

P250 | Asiimov

UMP-45 | Primal Saber

PP-Bizon | Judgement of Anubis

M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire

An Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Operation Broken Fang Case

Each operation introduces unique skins that rival the previous releases. Operation Broken Fang was no different, and its case added a bunch of colorful skins to CS2. In addition to multiple valuable drops with excellent looks, it’s the glove drop that separates this case from the rest.

A case featuring both high-level USP-S and Glock-18 skin is a rare find, to begin with. The Broken Fang case also hosts an incredibly clean M4A1-S skin. I personally, can’t go past a Prinstream skin, and if you’re a fan of the USP-S Printstream, you’ll be able to add this to your collection if you seek out the Broken Fang case.

Operation Broken Fang case

The Operation Broken Fang Case contains one of the following:

CZ75-Auto | Vendetta

P90 | Cocoa Rampage

G3SG1 | Digital Mesh

Galil AR | Vandal

P250 | Contaminant

M249 | Deep Relief

MP5-SD | Condition Zero

AWP | Exoskeleton

Dual Berettas | Dezastre

Nova | Clear Polymer

SSG 08 | Parallax

UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth

Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale

M4A4 | Cyber Security

USP-S | Monster Mashup

M4A1-S | Printstream

Glock-18 | Neo-Noir

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Revolution Case

The Revolution Case is a 2023 addition to CS2‘s skin library. It’s one of our favorite cases to open since it’s one of the rare ones that feature skins for all the most popular weapons in the game, AK-47, M4A4, M4A1-S, and AWP.

While almost all cases in CS2 feature at least one skin for the big four, it’s a unique occurrence to have a case that has a skin for all four. The Revolution Case also tops it off with a high return on investment rate since most of the skins inside it will be worth more than its unlocking costs, making it a solid choice for players who’d like to get their money’s worth from a case.

Revolution Case

The Revolution Case contains one of the following:

MAG-7 | Insomnia

MP9 | Featherweight

SCAR-20 | Fragments

P250 | Re.built

MP5-SD | Liquidation

SG 553 | Cyberforce

Tec-9 | Rebel

M4A1-S | Emphorosaur-S

Glock-18 | Umbral Rabbit

MAC-10 | Sakkaku

R8 Revolver | Banana Cannon

P90 | Neoqueen

AWP | Duality

UMP-45 | Wild Child

P2000 | Wicked Sick

M4A4 | Temukau

AK-47 | Head Shot

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Gamma Case

The Gamma Case features detailed skins that laid the foundation of some of the most incredible skins to hit the Steam market. Some of the textures included in the case resemble professional street art and give you a gangsta look in the game.

The Mecha Industries sits alongside the Printstream as the cleanest skins in CS2. You’ll be able to add the Wasteland Rebel skin to match your AK47 Wasteland Rebel, making your T kit the sharpest on the server.

Gamma case

The Gamma Case contains one of the following:

Five-SeveN | Violent Daimyo

MAC-10 | Carnivore

Nova | Exo

P250 | Iron Clad

PP-Bizon | Harvester

SG 553 | Aerial

Tec-9 | Ice Cap

AUG | Aristocrat

AWP | Phobos

P90 | Chopper

R8 Revolver | Reboot

Sawed-Off | Limelight

M4A4 | Desolate Space

P2000 | Imperial Dragon

SCAR-20 | Bloodsport

Glock-18 | Wasteland Rebel

M4A1-S | Mecha Industries

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Prisma Case

The Prisma Case includes some of the most colorful skins in CS2. M4A1 The Emperor is also one of the most popular skins for the gun. It may look even cooler if you have a blue knife to go with it.

You’ve more than likely seen the Light Rail Deagle skin in your matches and for good reason. It’s simple and doesn’t fill your screen with vibrant colors to distract you as you tap heads all over the server.

Prisma case

The Prisma Case contains one of the following:

FAMAS | Crypsis

AK-47 | Uncharted

MAC-10 | Whitefish

Galil AR | Akoben

MP7 | Mischief

P250 | Verdigris

P90 | Off World

AWP | Atheris

Tec-9 | Bamboozle

Desert Eagle | Light Rail

MP5-SD | Gauss

UMP-45 | Moonrise

R8 Revolver | Skull Crusher

AUG | Momentum

XM1014 | Incinegator

Five-SeveN | Angry Mob

M4A4 | The Emperor

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Clutch Case

The Clutch Case includes some of the best skins with a darker color range. The pink USP-S skin is the only exception to its theme. It’s also one of the few cases that offer a pair of gloves instead of a knife skin.

The Neo-Noir sits atop the skins in the Clutch Case for good reason It’s an incredibly well-designed skin, providing several different patterns without being overwhelming on the eyes. I also tried to get the worst possible R8 Revolver Grip in CS2. I would advise against this, as you’ll never use the R8—unless you’re trolling.

Clutch case

The Clutch Case contains one of the following:

PP-Bizon | Night Riot

Five-SeveN | Flame Test

MP9 | Black Sand

P2000 | Urban Hazard

R8 Revolver | Grip

SG 553 | Aloha

XM1014 | Oxide Blaze

Glock-18 | Moonrise

Negev | Lionfish

Nova | Wild Six

MAG-7 | SWAG-7

UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf

AUG | Stymphalian

AWP | Mortis

USP-S | Cortex

M4A4 | Neo-Noir

MP7 | Bloodsport

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Prisma 2 Case

The Prisma 2 Case is similar to its predecessor and improves upon the colorful tones that the CS2 community loved. The case features futuristic-looking skins with bright colors and great art.

The M4A1-S and the Glock-18 bring this case to the top of lists around the globe. The exciting and creative designs make these an essential addition to your collection.

Prisma 2 Case

The Prisma 2 Case contains one of the following:

AUG | Tom Cat

AWP | Capillary

CZ75-Auto | Distressed

Desert Eagle | Blue Ply

MP5-SD | Desert Strike

Negev | Prototype

R8 Revolver | Bone Forged

P2000 | Acid Etched

Sawed-Off | Apocalypto

SCAR-20 | Enforcer

SG 553 | Darkwing

SSG 08 | Fever Dream

AK-47 | Phantom Disruptor

MAC-10 | Disco Tech

MAG-7 | Justice

M4A1-S | Player Two

Glock-18 | Bullet Queen

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

CS20 Case

The CS20 Case was introduced to celebrate Counter-Strike’s 20th anniversary. It features some of the most stylish skins to date, like the Wildfire AWP and the Commemoration FAMAS. Aside from those, the overall color scheme of the case is on the darker side and they’re all great mementos to remember CS’ 20th birthday.

CS20 case

The CS20 Case contains one of the following:

Dual Berettas | Elite 1.6

Tec-9 | Flash Out

MAC-10 | Classic Crate

MAG-7 | Popdog

SCAR-20 | Assault

FAMAS | Decommissioned

Glock-18 | Sacrifice

M249 | Aztec

MP5-SD | Agent

Five-SeveN | Buddy

P250 | Inferno

UMP-45 | Plastique

MP9 | Hydra

P90 | Nostalgia

AUG | Death by Puppy

AWP | Wildfire

FAMAS | Commemoration

Exceedingly Rare Classic Knife

Danger Zone Case

Danger Zone was one of the most impactful patches in CS2 history. Alongside introducing a unique Battle Royale mode, it also came with awesome skins. The AK-47 joined the Asiimov family while the AWP got another futuristic skin.

The Asiimov might be one of the best AK skins alongside the Vulcan. You’ll be able to add the Asiimov to your collection for a lovely pairing with the AWP Asiimov. The Deagle in the Danger Zone case is one of my favorite pistol skins, and if I could have all of them, I would.

The Danger Zone case

The Danger Zone Case contains one of the following:

MP9 | Modest Threat

Glock-18 | Oxide Blaze

Nova | Wood Fired

M4A4 | Magnesium

Sawed-Off | Black Sand

SG 553 | Danger Close

Tec-9 | Fubar

G3SG1 | Scavenger

Galil AR | Signal

MAC-10 | Pipe Down

P250 | Nevermore

USP-S | Flashback

UMP-45 | Momentum

Desert Eagle | Mecha Industries

MP5-SD | Phosphor

AK-47 | Asiimov

AWP | Neo-Noir

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

