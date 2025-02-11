Forgot password
The Spodek Arena stage lights up in front of fans for the IEM Katowice 2024 grand final.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL
Category:
Counter-Strike

2025 CS2 calendar: All tier-one events and tournaments

The year is stacked.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 12:30 pm

Counter-Strike 2’s esports ecosystem saw a few substantial changes with the beginning of 2025. These include an open circuit, allowing more third-party companies to host events—which resulted in an abundance of tier-one tournaments in the following months.

Each month there will be a few tournaments worth following, so it’s easy to get lost in the calendar. With so many options, don’t expect your favorite teams to participate in each of them. However, the year is still shaping up to be the busiest it has ever been in CS2.

Table of contents

All tier-one events in CS2 in 2025

January

January is already over, and with the winter break it featured only one tier one tournament, BLAST Bounty Season One. Team Spirit triumphed in the final after defeating Eternal Fire.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
BLAST Bounty Season OneOnline, LAN Finals in Copenhagen, DenmarkJan. 14 – Jan. 1932$500,000Team Spirit

February

Ropz in Vitality's jersey, talking to the camera.
Just days after signing ropz, Vitality claimed their first trophy. Screenshot via Team Vitality

The number of events slowly accelerates in February with IEM Katowice 2025 and PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025. The former has already concluded, with Team Vitality hoisting the trophy.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
IEM Katowice 2025Katowice, PolandJan. 31 – Feb. 924$1,000,000Team Vitality
PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025Bucharest & Cluj-Napoca, RomaniaFeb. 14 – Feb. 2316$1,250,000TBD

March

The majority of the tier-one calendar in CS2 in March will be absorbed by ESL Pro League Season 21, with BLAST Open Lisbon 2025 taking place by the end of the month.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
ESL Pro League Season 21Stockholm, SwedenMarch 1 – March 1624$1,000,000TBD
BLAST Open Lisbon 2025Group stage in Copenhagen, Denmark, Playoffs in Lisbon, PortugalMarch 19 – March 3016$400,000TBD

April

Australian fans lighting up the arena during IEM Sydney 2023.
Counter-Strike is returning to Australia, but going to Melbourne instead of Sydney. Photo by Sarah Cooper via ESL Gaming

Four tier-one events are scheduled for April. They will take place on three continents, with only one of them being Europe.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
PGL Bucharest 2025Bucharest, RomaniaApril 5 – April 1316$1,250,000TBD
YaLLA Compass Qatar 2025Doha, QatarApril 15 – April 2012$600,000TBD
IEM Melbourne 2025Melbourne, AustraliaApril 21 – April 2716$1,000,000TBD
BLAST Rivals 2025 Season OneMonterrey, MexicoApril 30 – May 4Eight$350,000TBD

May

The action in May will stay outside of Europe, with top teams going to Dallas, Ulaanbaatar, and Astana.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
MESA Nomadic Masters Spring 2025Ulaanbaatar, MongoliaApril 30 – May 4TBD$250,000TBD
PGL Astana 2025Astana, KazakhstanMay 10 – May 1816$1,250,000TBD
IEM Dallas 2025Dallas, USAMay 19 – May 2516$1,000,000TBD
ESL Impact League Season Seven FinalsDallas, USAMay 23 – Mary 25Eight$150,000TBD

June

Aleksib screaming and celebrating his win by standing on top of the NAVI desk in CS2 Copenhagen Major Grand Final
First Major of the year is scheduled for June. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

June will cool off with the number of tournaments due to one of the two most important events scheduled for the month. That is the BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025Austin, USAJune 3 – June 2232$1,250,000TBD

July

After a one-month break, another key event in the CS2 calendar will take place this summer, and it’s nneo other than IEM Cologne 2025. Before that, though, a few teams will travel to Serbia.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
FISSURE July 2025 EventBelgrade, SerbiaJuly 15 – July 20TBA$1,000,000TBD
IEM Cologne 2025Cologne, GermanyJuly 23 – July 2524$1,250,000TBD

August

Team Vitality hoisting IEM Cologne 2024 trophy.
Vitality won last year’s Cologne. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL FACEIT Group

In August top CS2 teams will return to Europe and Saudi Arabia, with the latter hosting Esports World Cup once again.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
BLAST Bounty Season TwoGroup stage online, playoffs in Copenhagen, DenmarkAug. 5 – Aug. 1732$500,000TBD
Esports World Cup 2025Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaAug. 20 – Aug. 2416$1,250,000TBD
BLAST Open London 2025Group stage in Copenhagen, playoffs in London, UKAug. 27 – Sept. 716$400,000TBD

September

Another season of ESL Pro League spearheads the top competition in September, accompanied by two other events.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
FISSURE September 2025 EventBelgrade, SerbiaSept. 9 – Sept. 21TBA$1,250,000TBD
StarLadder StarSeries Budapest 2025Budapest, HungarySept. 13 – Sept. 2116$500,000TBD
ESL Pro League Season 22Stockholm, SwedenSept. 27 – Oct. 1224$400,000 TBD

October

October is stacked with four events worth attention from every CS2 fan. These include another edition of CS Asia Championships and another PGL stop, this time in Belgrade.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
CS Asia Championships 2025ChinaOct. 1 – Oct. 13TBATBATBD
Thunderpick World Championship 2025Budapest, HungaryOct. 15 – Oct. 19Eight$850,000TBD
MESA Nomadic Masters Fall 2025Ulaanbaatar, MongoliaOct. 15 – Oct. 19TBA$250,000TBD
PGL Belgrade 2025Belgrade, SerbiaOct. 25 – Nov. 216$1,250,000TBD

November

IEM Chengdu Finalists FaZe Clan
FaZe are the defending IEM Chengdu champions. Will they return to China? Image via ESL Gaming

However, the busiest month for top-tier CS2 teams is undoubtedly November. It will feature five events, including IEM Chengdu and ESL Impact League Season Eight Finals. Participants will have the last chance to sharpen their skills ahead of second CS2 Major in the following month.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
IEM Chengdu 2025Chengdu, ChinaNov. 3 – Nov. 916$300,00TBD
Skyesports Masters 2025IndiaNov. 10 – Nov. 16Eight$350,000TBD
BLAST Rivals 2025 Season TwoEastern AsiaNov. 12 – Nov. 16TBA$350,000TBD
YaLLa Compass UAE 2025Dubai, United Arab EmiratesNov. 18 – Nov. 2312$600,000TBD
ESL Impact League Season Eight FinalsStockholm, SwedenNov. 28 – Nov. 30Eight$150,000TBD

December

The final month of the year will conclude similarly to how it did in 2024—with a Major. The location is currently unknown, but it’s rumored to be organized by PGL in Budapest, Hungary.

Tournament nameLocationDateNumber of participantsPrize poolWinner
CS2 December MajorTBADec. 1 – Dec. 1432TBATBD
