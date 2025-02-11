2025 CS2 calendar: All tier-one events and tournaments

Counter-Strike 2’s esports ecosystem saw a few substantial changes with the beginning of 2025. These include an open circuit, allowing more third-party companies to host events—which resulted in an abundance of tier-one tournaments in the following months.
Each month there will be a few tournaments worth following, so it’s easy to get lost in the calendar. With so many options, don’t expect your favorite teams to participate in each of them. However, the year is still shaping up to be the busiest it has ever been in CS2.
Table of contents
All tier-one events in CS2 in 2025
January
January is already over, and with the winter break it featured only one tier one tournament, BLAST Bounty Season One. Team Spirit triumphed in the final after defeating Eternal Fire.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|BLAST Bounty Season One
|Online, LAN Finals in Copenhagen, Denmark
|Jan. 14 – Jan. 19
|32
|$500,000
|Team Spirit
February
The number of events slowly accelerates in February with IEM Katowice 2025 and PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025. The former has already concluded, with Team Vitality hoisting the trophy.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|IEM Katowice 2025
|Katowice, Poland
|Jan. 31 – Feb. 9
|24
|$1,000,000
|Team Vitality
|PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025
|Bucharest & Cluj-Napoca, Romania
|Feb. 14 – Feb. 23
|16
|$1,250,000
|TBD
March
The majority of the tier-one calendar in CS2 in March will be absorbed by ESL Pro League Season 21, with BLAST Open Lisbon 2025 taking place by the end of the month.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|ESL Pro League Season 21
|Stockholm, Sweden
|March 1 – March 16
|24
|$1,000,000
|TBD
|BLAST Open Lisbon 2025
|Group stage in Copenhagen, Denmark, Playoffs in Lisbon, Portugal
|March 19 – March 30
|16
|$400,000
|TBD
April
Four tier-one events are scheduled for April. They will take place on three continents, with only one of them being Europe.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|PGL Bucharest 2025
|Bucharest, Romania
|April 5 – April 13
|16
|$1,250,000
|TBD
|YaLLA Compass Qatar 2025
|Doha, Qatar
|April 15 – April 20
|12
|$600,000
|TBD
|IEM Melbourne 2025
|Melbourne, Australia
|April 21 – April 27
|16
|$1,000,000
|TBD
|BLAST Rivals 2025 Season One
|Monterrey, Mexico
|April 30 – May 4
|Eight
|$350,000
|TBD
May
The action in May will stay outside of Europe, with top teams going to Dallas, Ulaanbaatar, and Astana.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|MESA Nomadic Masters Spring 2025
|Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
|April 30 – May 4
|TBD
|$250,000
|TBD
|PGL Astana 2025
|Astana, Kazakhstan
|May 10 – May 18
|16
|$1,250,000
|TBD
|IEM Dallas 2025
|Dallas, USA
|May 19 – May 25
|16
|$1,000,000
|TBD
|ESL Impact League Season Seven Finals
|Dallas, USA
|May 23 – Mary 25
|Eight
|$150,000
|TBD
June
June will cool off with the number of tournaments due to one of the two most important events scheduled for the month. That is the BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025
|Austin, USA
|June 3 – June 22
|32
|$1,250,000
|TBD
July
After a one-month break, another key event in the CS2 calendar will take place this summer, and it’s nneo other than IEM Cologne 2025. Before that, though, a few teams will travel to Serbia.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|FISSURE July 2025 Event
|Belgrade, Serbia
|July 15 – July 20
|TBA
|$1,000,000
|TBD
|IEM Cologne 2025
|Cologne, Germany
|July 23 – July 25
|24
|$1,250,000
|TBD
August
In August top CS2 teams will return to Europe and Saudi Arabia, with the latter hosting Esports World Cup once again.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|BLAST Bounty Season Two
|Group stage online, playoffs in Copenhagen, Denmark
|Aug. 5 – Aug. 17
|32
|$500,000
|TBD
|Esports World Cup 2025
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Aug. 20 – Aug. 24
|16
|$1,250,000
|TBD
|BLAST Open London 2025
|Group stage in Copenhagen, playoffs in London, UK
|Aug. 27 – Sept. 7
|16
|$400,000
|TBD
September
Another season of ESL Pro League spearheads the top competition in September, accompanied by two other events.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|FISSURE September 2025 Event
|Belgrade, Serbia
|Sept. 9 – Sept. 21
|TBA
|$1,250,000
|TBD
|StarLadder StarSeries Budapest 2025
|Budapest, Hungary
|Sept. 13 – Sept. 21
|16
|$500,000
|TBD
|ESL Pro League Season 22
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Sept. 27 – Oct. 12
|24
|$400,000
|TBD
October
October is stacked with four events worth attention from every CS2 fan. These include another edition of CS Asia Championships and another PGL stop, this time in Belgrade.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|CS Asia Championships 2025
|China
|Oct. 1 – Oct. 13
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD
|Thunderpick World Championship 2025
|Budapest, Hungary
|Oct. 15 – Oct. 19
|Eight
|$850,000
|TBD
|MESA Nomadic Masters Fall 2025
|Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
|Oct. 15 – Oct. 19
|TBA
|$250,000
|TBD
|PGL Belgrade 2025
|Belgrade, Serbia
|Oct. 25 – Nov. 2
|16
|$1,250,000
|TBD
November
However, the busiest month for top-tier CS2 teams is undoubtedly November. It will feature five events, including IEM Chengdu and ESL Impact League Season Eight Finals. Participants will have the last chance to sharpen their skills ahead of second CS2 Major in the following month.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|IEM Chengdu 2025
|Chengdu, China
|Nov. 3 – Nov. 9
|16
|$300,00
|TBD
|Skyesports Masters 2025
|India
|Nov. 10 – Nov. 16
|Eight
|$350,000
|TBD
|BLAST Rivals 2025 Season Two
|Eastern Asia
|Nov. 12 – Nov. 16
|TBA
|$350,000
|TBD
|YaLLa Compass UAE 2025
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Nov. 18 – Nov. 23
|12
|$600,000
|TBD
|ESL Impact League Season Eight Finals
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Nov. 28 – Nov. 30
|Eight
|$150,000
|TBD
December
The final month of the year will conclude similarly to how it did in 2024—with a Major. The location is currently unknown, but it’s rumored to be organized by PGL in Budapest, Hungary.
|Tournament name
|Location
|Date
|Number of participants
|Prize pool
|Winner
|CS2 December Major
|TBA
|Dec. 1 – Dec. 14
|32
|TBA
|TBD
Published: Feb 11, 2025 12:30 pm