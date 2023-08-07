Fresh CS2 leak point towards launch date, shedding light on new season features

The worldwide release of CS2 might be closer than we think.

Every CS:GO player in the world wants to know when CS2 will officially release. Although Valve has been quiet about it, a leak from Aug. 7 suggests that CS2 will go live no later than Sept. 23—and we have good reason to trust it.

The leak was brought by known data miner ThourCS, who uncovered more details of the ranked seasons and global leaderboard features that were leaked earlier this month. The leaderboard will have four different categories—Global, Region, Country, and Friends—and CS2 players will have at least two seasons per year, which will run during the Fall and the Spring.

The first ranked season of CS2 is set to take place this Fall, from Sept. 23 to Dec. 22, according to ThourCS’s findings. If these are the plans Valve set for CS2, the game will have to release worldwide on Sept. 23 or even before that, preferably.

CS2 – Premier Mode Leaderboards 📈



In the upcoming Premier Mode, the leaderboard will be classified into 4 categories:



🌐Global

🌎Region (North America)

🇺🇸 Country (United States)

👥Friends



For now, 4 seasons are added to the Leaderboard Menu and they are –



🧪Limited Test /… pic.twitter.com/Y4AWTQUyy2 — ThourCS (@ThourCS) August 7, 2023

Although the ranked seasons and leaderboards haven’t been confirmed by Valve, players are already hyped. This could be enough for casual players and pros to spend more time on official servers rather than using third-party matchmaking platforms like FACEIT.

The Counter-Strike community has been waiting to get their hands on CS2 since the update was announced in March, and now that IEM Cologne has concluded, people are hoping to see CS2 being played at big events as soon as possible.

As much as we all want to play CS2, the game isn’t ready for a worldwide release just yet. Valve is slowly presenting the maps and collecting feedback to polish them before the worldwide release.

The developers have given us the opportunity to play on Dust 2, Mirage, Nuke, Vertigo, Overpass, Ancient, Anubis, and Office thus far, but missing popular maps such as Inferno, Train, and Cobblestone.

The release date of CS2 is still up in the air, but after ThourCS’s findings, we know that Valve won’t keep the player base waiting for too much longer.

