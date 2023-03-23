Here are all the maps unveiled so far.

Valve blessed all CS:GO fans and players on March 22 by officially announcing Counter-Strike 2 after weeks of numerous rumors and leaks.

On the day of release, the developers dropped three different videos, each one taking another aspect of the game under the scope. With them and a new blog post, we finally received an in-depth look at CS2.

The game will run on Source 2 engine, and will improve many of CS:GO’s aspects that players have been asking to enhance for years. It will feature a new sub tick rate, revamped smoke grenade system, and updated maps.

Related: All differences between Counter-Strike 2 and CS:GO

As explained in the video released by Valve, the developers had three different approaches to maps in CS2: Touchstone, Upgrades, and Overhauls.

How did Valve improve Counter-Strike 2 maps?

The first category will see classic maps like Dust 2 and Mirage get a new look, mostly to “lighting and character read,” but won’t have any major changes itself, so it will be easy to shift strategies from CS:GO to CS2 on them.

Screenshot via Valve

The Upgrades category will see maps use new “Source 2 lighting, including a physically based rendering system that produces realistic materials, lighting and reflections.” And judging by the video, they look much better than their CS:GO counterparts.

Screenshot via Valve

The last category of maps improvements in CS2 is Overhauls. With this approach, Valve devs fully rebuilt the oldest maps in the Counter-Strike franchise, with the help of all Source 2 tools and rendering features.

Screenshot via Valve

All Counter-Strike 2 maps revealed so far

Currently, Valve didn’t officially confirm the list of maps featured in CS2. Yet, some of them were featured in the game’s promotional videos. Others were revealed by popular CS2 data miners like Gabe Follower and Aquarius. Here are all the maps we have spotted so far, and the approach Valve took when upgrading them.

Related: How to get into the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test

Dust 2 (Touchstone)

Mirage (Touchstone)

Train (Touchstone)

Nuke (Upgrades)

Ancient (Upgrades)

Italy (Overhauls)

Overpass (Overhauls)

Inferno (Unknown)

Baggage (Unknown)

Shoots (Unknown)

Office (Unknown)

Canals (Unknown)

Lake (Unknown)

Shortdust (Unknown)

This article will be updated as more details are unveiled.