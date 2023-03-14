Source 2: All rumors, leaks, and details on CS:GO 2

After years of speculation and hope, Valve’s game engine Source 2 is closer than ever to being added to CS:GO. After a string of leaks and rumors started to pop up more often in the last couple of months, independent journalist Richard Lewis reported that Valve is releasing Source 2 in beta at the end of March.

Source 2 is “about ready to go” and professional players have playtested it, according to Lewis’ sources. Most of the community is hyped because this could entirely change how CS:GO works. The graphics can be upgraded to the standards we have today and the developers might update some of the mechanics and change the matchmaking experience by adding 128-tick servers and replacing the current system.

Now, each movement the developers make on Steam is getting caught by leakers and the rumors are flying across the community, with many hoping that Source 2 will come to CS:GO sooner rather than later. We’ve gathered the best leaks and rumors that indicate Source 2 is about to release in the coming days or that shed some light on what Valve is working on.

CS:GO 2 rumors, leaks, and details

March 7, 2023: No 128-tick servers?

I don't think CS:GO on Source 2 will introduce 128 tick rate, based on new strings in Dota 2 updates, devs are working on a new "tickless / subtick" system. pic.twitter.com/ExSSzYVgrX — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 7, 2023

Gabe Follower, one of the most reliable CS:GO leakers, isn’t sure that Valve will add 128-tick servers alongside the Source 2 update. All official game modes in CS:GO still run in 64-tick, which forces players to play on third-party platforms if they want to play on 128-tick servers. Based on the recent Dota 2 updates, Gabe Follower said the developers are working on a new “tickless/subtick” system.

March 8, 2023: Valve seemingly spent $300,000 to buy two maps

The CS:GO item schema API includes internal things for whatever reason, which includes such bangers like:



One-time Payment for Map 'de_anubis' (USD $150,000.00)

One-time Payment for Map 'de_tuscan' (USD $150,000.00) pic.twitter.com/FcEMChtcgg — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 8, 2023

It was leaked in CS:GO‘s item schema API that Valve has seemingly paid $150,000 to buy the rights of Anubis and $150,000 to buy the rights of Tuscan, two maps that belonged to independent map makers. This information hasn’t been confirmed by Valve, but if true, it would allow the developers to make all the changes they want to these maps since they’d own the IP.

March 14, 2023: Source 2 is added to the developer pre-release branch

DPR (developer pre-release) now running on source 2.



This is a clear indication that:

1) No more updates on s1

2) A release of s2 this week could be likely. pic.twitter.com/CSady60D1l — ALE (@_ale_cs) March 14, 2023

The developer build is being updated, which means there are no more updates for Source 1, and that indicates that Source 2 might be added this week, according to reputable CS:GO leaker Ale_CS. The pre-release branch is a step that developers take when the product is getting ready for release. For reference, most CS:GO updates were pushed either on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, according to a recent tracking.

March 14, 2023: Leakers lay out map pool for Source 2

Reminder of possible Source 2 map pool based on our espionage on @CSGO devs.



de_overpass_s2 / de_shortdust_s2 / de_lake_s2 / de_inferno_s2 / ar_shoots_s2 / cs_italy_s2 / de_cbble_s2 pic.twitter.com/G5ZZzVRTwE — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 14, 2023

CS:GO leakers have spotted over the course of the past few months that Valve has seemingly ported seven maps in total to the Source 2 engine. The selection includes competitive maps Inferno, Cobblestone, and Overpass, plus four more casual maps in the form of Short Dust, Lake, Shoots, and Italy, which are usually played in modes like Wingman or Arms Race.

This doesn’t mean, necessarily, that only these seven maps will be playable when Source 2 arrives in CS:GO. “It might be full-fledged remakes and other maps will be directly ported from [the] current engine,” Gabe Follower said.