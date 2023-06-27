Counter-Strike fans are worried that CS2 is going to get delayed, missing summer release

The Counter-Strike community is getting more hyped about the potential release of Counter-Strike 2, which was announced in March to take place this summer. Some recent rumors, however, have changed the minds of a few players.

One community member posted a rumor on CS:GO’s subreddit on June 27, claiming Nuke will replace Mirage in the CS2 beta in the foreseeable future. And while there is hardly any evidence behind that theory, another set of rumored changes to the beta worried the fans we might not see the game at all this summer due to a possible delay.

The addition of a new map to the beta stirred a discussion about how Valve isn’t prepared to launch CS2 in the next two months.

“If this one map every two months release cycle continues, we might just get the game next summer,” the top comment reads. Since the beta opened in March, a small percentage of players could enjoy Dust2 and Mirage, with the latter added on June 6.

“Next updates SHOULD at least carry more maps and players if we choose to believe that the game is released this summer,” another player pointed out. “There is no way this game is ready this summer,” one comment reads.

All in all, the rumors of Valve planning to add another map to the beta map pool and run another set of tests started to worry the community. Players believe that if CS2 is indeed set to release sometime this summer, the developers need to pick up the pace on patching discovered bugs and eventually releasing the game.

