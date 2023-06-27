CS:GO players agree one map should be cut from pool ahead of CS2

The arrival of Counter-Strike 2 is on the horizon, with the game expected to launch sometime this summer. With its release nearing closer every day, players have agreed one map should be cut from the active tournament map pool.

CS:GO players in a June 26 Twitter thread agreed Vertigo should be cut from the map pool in CS2. Many players also said Train should make a comeback and replace the map situated on top of a skyscraper.

You can make one change to the map pool before the release of CS2. What's it going to be? — Conner (@ScrawnyCG) June 26, 2023

When it comes to maps in the current active CS:GO map pool, Vertigo is generally considered to be the least popular. It’s often the first that comes to mind for pro and casual players when they’re asked which map should be cut. That said, it’s one of the most unique maps in the game.

With two levels, Vertigo offers an original setting that allows for quick rotations for both sides. Once you get an idea of where the enemy team is, it’s relatively easy to rotate to their position or keep track of them. Vertigo is also, however, one of the most CT-sided maps in the pool, so it allows teams with a great T-side to shine.

Related: CS:GO fans break down how Valve can make one infamous weapon viable in CS2

While we believe it would be fun to leave Vertigo in the map pool, we can’t deny bringing Train back would also be exciting. It’s a classic map like no other. Bringing it back with the arrival of CS2 would be a great move as well.

Other players said they like Valve to cut Overpass, Inferno, Mirage, and practically every map there is in the CS2 tournament map pool. While there are arguments behind each pick, it’s undeniable most people would like to see Vertigo out.

About the author