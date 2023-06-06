Valve adds loadouts to CS2, allowing players to pick both M4s in a match

Valve released a major Counter-Strike 2 update on June 6, introducing several new changes to the Counter-Strike franchise, including loadouts.

In the upcoming release, players will be able to choose up to 15 different weapons in their loadout—five pistols, five mid-tier weapons, and any five rifles. These 15 weapons of choice will be taken into the future matches they load into, though the loadout can be changed at any time between games. Additionally, the counter-terrorists will be able to pick both the M4A4 and M4A1-S, which will drastically change the way teams play the game.

Any 5 pistols, any 5 mid-tier weapons, and any 5 rifles. Today's Counter-Strike 2 update introduces a revised loadout system where players select 15 weapons from 3 categories on CT and T-side to bring with them into matches. Including the M4A4 and M4A1-S. pic.twitter.com/enl7mW9qnT — CS2 (@CounterStrike) June 6, 2023

Three categories include different weapons, naturally. Pistols, as the name suggests, will allow players to pick handguns only. Rifles include the M4A4, FAMAS, M4A1-S, SSG 08, AUG, AWP, and SCAR-20 for the CT side. The terrorists will be able to create their selection by choosing from all shared mentioned weapons and the Galil, AK-47, G3SG1, and SG 553. All other weapons will make the third “mid-tier” category, which was divided into “SMGs” and “Heavy” in CS:GO.

This change will allow players to create their own loadout which will suit their playstyle the most. This will naturally also let them experiment and have different sets for each map and each position they play, which ought to have an enormous influence on both average players and pros.

Related: CS:GO pro admits to committing fraud against his own teammates

On top of that, Valve added even more changes in CS2 June 6’s update, including a buyback option, and replacing Dust2 in the beta playtest with another classic map, Mirage. The devs still, however, haven’t revealed the release date of the game, which is set to launch this Summer as a free CS:GO update.

About the author