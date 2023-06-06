CS:GO pros call out BLAST for ‘inconsistent’ gear at Spring Final

FaZe Clan and Cloud9’s star CS:GO players ropz and Ax1Le complained on June 5 about the practice setup offered by tournament organizer BLAST at the BLAST Premier Spring Final, which will run from June 7 to 11.

Ax1Le claimed on Twitter that the players were provided different monitors to practice on. These monitors, according to Ax1Le, have 240Hz and don’t feature DyAc, a technology developed by ZOWIE that reduces motion blur. The monitors used for the official matches have 360Hz and come with the latest version of DyAc, according to Ax1Le.

Ropz joined the discussion and let BLAST know the practice setup isn’t good. “Slightly different colors on the monitors too, inconsistent,” the FaZe star wrote.

Although no one can prove that practicing CS:GO on a monitor with a lower refresh rate can have a negative impact on a player’s aim, for example, these conditions are arguably not ideal because they’ll be playing on the stage with their eyes used to a different setup.

CS:GO also looks pretty different with DyAc enabled. It essentially makes the game run even more smoothly, as you can see in the video below.

The BLAST Premier Spring Final is the last tier-one CS:GO event before the pros head into the player break between June and July and their performance at the tournament could be a deciding factor at a time when a lot of organizations are assessing their rosters before the release of Counter-Strike 2. It’s also a $425,000 tournament and the winner will qualify for the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in December.

It’s unclear if BLAST will upgrade the practice monitors after the complaints made by ropz and Ax1Le. Dot Esports has reached out to BLAST for comment.

