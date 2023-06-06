BLAST Premier Spring Final CS:GO 2023: Scores, brackets, results

The BLAST Premier Spring Final will feature eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world fighting for their share of the $425,000 prize pool between June 7 to 11, and this article will be updated daily with everything you need to know about the tournament.

Vitality, Heroic, FaZe Clan, G2, Cloud9, and Astralis are the European representatives, Imperial are the only South American team, and Complexity are the home team. They have been split into two double-elimination format groups of four teams each and the top three squads from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, which will kick off on Friday, June 9.

The BLAST Premier Spring Final will be the last tier-one event before the player break throughout June and July, in which organizations will be accessing their rosters for the second half of the season, and most importantly for the release of Counter-Strike 2.

Here are the schedule, scores, brackets, and results for the BLAST Premier Spring Final.

BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023 groups

Group A and B of the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023. Screenshot via Liquipedia

BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023 group stage schedule and results

All times are in Central Time and susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, June 7

9am: Vitality vs. Imperial Winner advance to Group A upper bracket final, loser move to Group A lower bracket final.

12pm: G2 vs. C9 Winner advance to Group A upper bracket final, loser move to Group A lower bracket final.

3pm: Heroic vs. Complexity Winner advance to Group B upper bracket final, loser move to Group B lower bracket final.

6pm: FaZe vs. Astralis Winner advance to Group B upper bracket final, loser move to Group B lower bracket final.



Thursday, June 8

9am: Group A upper bracket final Winner move to semifinals, loser move to quarterfinals.

12pm: Group A lower bracket final Winner move to quarterfinals, loser are eliminated.

3pm: Group B lower bracket final Winner move to quarterfinals, loser are eliminated.

6pm: Group B upper bracket final Winner move to semifinals, loser move to quarterfinals.



