Live Counter-Strike 2023 roster tracker | CS:GO signings, rumors ahead of CS2 release

Keeping track of every notable roster change in Counter-Strike is a tall task for every fan, especially with several teams accessing their options following the conclusion of the BLAST Paris Major on May 21. If you want to stay updated with all the signings and rumors, this roster tracker is exactly what you need.

Several professional organizations will be analyzing their rosters and deciding if they want to pursue roster changes ahead of the worldwide release of CS2 this summer. The timing for roster changes couldn’t be better, as the next Major will be played only in 2024.

Dot Esports will update this roster tracker with every confirmed or rumored roster change concerning the best players and teams of the CS professional scene, allowing you to get the news all in one place.

Confirmed roster changes in Counter-Strike after the Paris Major

Team Liquid

Nitr0 is parting ways with Team Liquid for the second time in his career. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

Team Liquid’s veteran captain nitr0 will step down from the active lineup following the end of IEM Dallas on June 4. He said on May 26 that he’s in a “different stage” of life now with a growing family—his wife gave birth to their second child ahead of the Paris Major—and that the amount of travel required to be a professional player has become too much.

It’s unclear who will replace nitr0 at this point, but some CS fans have already discussed what are the best options.

Reports and rumors about incoming Counter-Strike roster changes

G2

There’s been an ongoing rumor in the community since May 24 that G2 will replace the in-game leader HooXi with GamerLegion’s young captain Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek. G2 didn’t reach the playoffs of the BLAST Paris Major despite being one of the favorite teams to win the competition, while siuhy guided an overlooked GamerLegion to a Cinderella grand finals run. HooXi took responsibility for G2’s early elimination as soon as they were knocked out.

OG

OG’s captain Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen and star player Shahar “flameZ” Shushan are currently exploring their options, according to a report by Blix.gg on May 24. FlameZ is one of the best players on the roster and losing his firepower could spell trouble for OG, who’s already struggling in 2023. The international team didn’t make it past the Challengers Stage at the Paris Major in May.

Natus Vincere

NAVI were knocked out by FaZe Clan at the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage. Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

NAVI will part ways with the head coach Andrij “B1ad3” Ghorodensjkyj and the 17-year-old player Andrij “npl” Kukharsjkyj, according to a report by Russian insider John Knyaziev from May 23. If these changes do come to fruition, B1ad3’s stint with the Ukrainian organization would finish after four years. The head coach helped them to win multiple tournaments, most notably NAVI’s first Major at PGL Stockholm in 2021. As for npl, B1ade himself said he wasn’t on the same level as his teammates during the Paris Major.

