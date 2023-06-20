EG targets EliGE, electroNic, other EU stars in yet another Counter-Strike roster rebuild

Evil Geniuses is reportedly looking to revamp its CS:GO roster with North American legend Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, and a bunch of European stars.

The organization is currently in talks with the 25-year-old Team Liquid star, and are also in discussions with Natus Vincere about acquiring Denis “electroNic” Sharipov. According to Blix.GG on June 19, EG have already reached verbal agreements with Aleksandr “zorte” Zagodyrenko and Audric “JACKZ” Jug.

This would see a complete rebuild of EG’s roster, who are looking to retain only two players from the current main roster—Sanzhar “neaLan” Iskhakov and Timothy “automatic” Ta. As a result, EG would become a European team since they would only have two North American players. This would force them to play in European qualifiers for future events.

The report adds electroNic’s addition is viewed as a realistic opportunity, while EliGE’s buyout is nearing six figures, with talks between EG and Liquid progressing.

There have been a bunch of reports in the current summer CS:GO break. ElectroNic and his teammate Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy have been also reportedly approached by Cloud9, so there’s a chance they could leave NAVI. JACKZ is currently inactive in HEET, while zorte has been transfer-listed by FORZE, with rumors linking them to join EG appearing in the past few days.

Related: NA CS fans unsure where to turn after EliGE’s potential Liquid departure is reported

When it comes to EliGE, reports on June 19 claimed that he would be replaced by Team Liquid, although his final destination was unclear at the time. This change would transform Liquid into a European squad as well.

If both reports come to be true, North America would lose two of its biggest teams. Complexity would remain the last bastion for NA, even though they themselves only have three North American players.

About the author