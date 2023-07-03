MOUZ confirms signing of most sought-after IGL ahead of CS2

MOUZ and prodigy CS:GO in-game leader Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek have reunited for the second half of 2023 and CS2, the organization announced on July 3.

Siuhy burst into the professional scene under the MOUZ’s academy roster between June 2021 and August 2022. But unlike his teammates Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás, Dorian “xertioN” Berman, and Jon “JDC” de Castro he didn’t earn a promotion to the first team. Siuhy, instead, joined GamerLegion in September 2022 and developed into one of the best IGLs. The young Pole led the tier-two team to the grand finals of the BLAST Paris Major in May in one of the most exciting Cinderella stories ever seen.

He left MOUZ NXT as a prodigy and is now a Major Finalist 🥈

After a successful year of venturing through the CS scene, he reached his goal.



We present you our new IGL: @siuhycs



Welcome home Kamil 🐭❤️#VAMOUZ pic.twitter.com/AURlPPp5q1 — MOUZ 🐭 (@mousesports) July 3, 2023

Siuhy arrives to MOUZ to fill the void left by the departure of veteran Australian captain Christopher “dexter” Nong, who was in charge of the squad for the past two years. He’ll have the task to make MOUZ a title contender, which dexter failed to achieve other than a top-four placing at IEM Rio Major in November 2022.

“I’m back with one of the most prestigious CS teams to begin a new era and to lead them into a new game,” siuhy said in his announcement video. “The foundation is here to become one of the best teams in the world.”

With the addition of siuhy, MOUZ is set to have one of the youngest rosters in tier-one CS. Should the organization add academy player Jimi “Jimpphat” Salo to take the place of JDC as the rumors suggest, MOUZ will have a lineup with an average age below 20.

For now, MOUZ’s roster for CS2 includes siuhy, xertioN, torzsi, and the star rifler frozen. The organization will announce the JDC replacement soon.

