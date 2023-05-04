BLAST Paris CS:GO Major: How to watch, scores, standings, and results

Keep up with everything happening at the last ever CS:GO Major.

BLAST Paris Major, the last CS:GO Major before Valve switches official events to Counter-Strike 2, will run for 13 days, starting on Monday, May 8, and finalizing on Sunday, May 21, and this article will be your go-to hub to keep track of everything at the $1.25 million tournament.

It’s a three-stage tournament and 24 of the world’s best CS:GO teams have flown to France to compete. The BLAST Paris Major will kick off with the Challengers Stage, in which the 16 Contenders and Challengers will fight for eight spots in the Legends Stage. There, eight teams with Legends status will be waiting.

These first two stages use the Swiss system, which requires a team to win three matches to advance or lose three matches to be eliminated.

The best eight teams in the Legends Stage will progress to the Champions Stage, which is the tournament’s playoffs, and fight their way to the grand finals in the single-elim bracket in front of a live crowd at Accor Arena in Paris.

Here’s everything you need to keep track of the BLAST Paris Major.

How to watch the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major

The tournament will be broadcast on BLAST’s primary and secondary Twitch channels, on their YouTube channel, and on the organizer’s own streaming platform BLAST.tv. Besides the English broadcast, you can also follow along on a number of foreign channels such as Gaules (Portuguese), sL4M (Russian), and MGG (French).

Challengers Stage standings

Position Team Wins Losses Status 1 Monte 0 0 2 paiN Gaming 0 0 3 G2 0 0 4 GamerLegion 0 0 5 FORZE 0 0 6 Apeks 0 0 7 Ninjas in Pyjamas 0 0 8 OG 0 0 9 ENCE 0 0 10 MOUZ 0 0 11 Team Liquid 0 0 12 Grayhound 0 0 13 Complexity 0 0 14 The Mongolz 0 0 15 Fluxo 0 0 16 FaZe Clan 0 0

Challengers Stage schedule and results

All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays at any time. The latest results will be shown on top.

May 8, first day of the Challengers Stage

First round (0-0 pool)

4:30am: FaZe vs. Monte

4:30am: paiN vs. Fluxo

6am: G2 vs. The Mongolz

6am: GamerLegion vs. Complexity

7:30am: FORZE vs. Grayhound

7:30am: Liquid vs. Apeks

9am: NiP vs. MOUZ

9am: OG vs. ENCE

Second round (1-0 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

1pm: TBD vs. TBD

1pm: TBD vs. TBD

Second round (0-1 pool)

2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

May 9, second day of the Challengers Stage

Third round (1-1 pool)

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD

Third round (2-0 pool)

7:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.

7:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.



Third round (0-2 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated.

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated.



May 10, third day of the Challengers Stage

Fourth round (1-2 pool)

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated.

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated.



Fourth round (2-1 pool)

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.



May 11, final day of the Challengers Stage

Final round (2-2 pool)