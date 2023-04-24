BLAST Paris CS:GO Major’s full schedule

The entire schedule for the $1.25 million BLAST Paris Major in May, the last Valve-sponsored tournament for CS:GO esports, has been released, giving fans like you and me the chance to know when our favorite teams will be playing.
The BLAST Paris Major will kick off on May 8 with the Challengers Stage, where the Challengers and Contenders will be fighting over the eight spots up for grabs in the Legends Stage, which will commence on May 13.
Related: All CS:GO teams qualified for BLAST Paris Major
And finally, the BLAST Paris Major will conclude between May 18 to 21 with the playoffs at the Accor Arena. Every playoff game is an elimination series, which definitely raises the stakes for everyone who make it to that point of the event.
Without further ado, here’s the schedule for the BLAST Paris Major. All the times have been listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.
BLAST Paris Major’s full schedule
May 8, day one of the Challengers Stage
First round (0-0 pool)
- 4:30am: FaZe vs. Monte
- 4:30am: paiN vs. Fluxo
- 6am: G2 vs. The Mongolz
- 6am: GamerLegion vs. Complexity
- 7:30am: FORZE vs. Grayhound
- 7:30am: Liquid vs. Apeks
- 9am: NiP vs. MOUZ
- 9am: OG vs. ENCE
Second round (1-0 pool)
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
Second round (0-1 pool)
- 2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 4pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 4pm: TBD vs. TBD
May 9, day two of the Challengers Stage
Third round (1-1 pool)
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
Third round (2-0 pool)
- 7:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to Legends Stage.
- 7:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to Legends Stage.
Third round (0-2 pool)
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser eliminated.
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser eliminated.
May 10, day three of the Challengers Stage
Fourth round (1-2 pool)
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser eliminated.
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser eliminated
- 8:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser eliminated.
Fourth round (2-1 pool)
- 8:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to Legends Stage.
- 12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to Legends Stage.
- 12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to Legends Stage.
May 11, day four of the Challengers Stage
Final round (2-2 pool)
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to Legends Stage, loser eliminated.
- 8:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to Legends Stage, loser eliminated.
- 12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to Legends Stage, loser eliminated.
May 13, day one of the Legends Stage
First round (0-0 pool)
- 4:30am: NAVI vs. Challengers Stage seed eight
- 4:30am: 9INE vs. Challengers Stage seed seven
- 6am: FURIA vs. Challengers Stage seed six
- 6am: Fnatic vs. Challengers Stage seed five
- 7:30am: Heroic vs. Challengers Stage seed four
- 7:30am: Into the Breach vs. Challengers Stage seed three
- 9am: Vitality vs. Challengers Stage seed two
- 9am: Bad News Eagles vs. Challengers Stage seed one
Second round (1-0 pool)
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
Second round (0-1 pool)
- 2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 4pm: TBD vs. TBD
- 4pm: TBD vs. TBD
May 14, day two of the Legends Stage
Third round (1-1 pool)
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
- 6am: TBD vs. TBD
Third round (2-0 pool)
- 7:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to playoffs.
- 7:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to playoffs.
Third round (0-2 pool)
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser are eliminated.
- 11:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser are eliminated.
May 15, day three of the Legends Stage
Fourth round (1-2 pool)
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser are eliminated.
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser are eliminated
- 8:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Loser are eliminated.
Fourth round (2-1 pool)
- 8:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to playoffs.
- 12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to playoffs.
- 12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to playoffs.
May 16, day four of the Legends Stage
Final round (2-2 pool)
- 4:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to playoffs, loser eliminated.
- 8:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to playoffs, loser eliminated.
- 12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to playoffs, loser eliminated.
May 18, day one of the Champions Stage
Quarterfinals
- TBD: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to semifinals, loser eliminated.
- TBD: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to semifinals, loser eliminated.
May 19, day two of the Champions Stage
Quarterfinals
- TBD: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to semifinals, loser eliminated.
- TBD: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to semifinals, loser eliminated.
May 20, day three of the Champions Stage
Semifinals
- TBD: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to grand finals, loser eliminated.
- TBD: TBD vs. TBD
- Winner advance to grand finals, loser eliminated.
May 21, day four of the Champions Stage
Grand finals
- TBD: TBD vs. TBD