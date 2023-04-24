BLAST Paris CS:GO Major’s full schedule

The entire schedule for the $1.25 million BLAST Paris Major in May, the last Valve-sponsored tournament for CS:GO esports, has been released, giving fans like you and me the chance to know when our favorite teams will be playing.

The BLAST Paris Major will kick off on May 8 with the Challengers Stage, where the Challengers and Contenders will be fighting over the eight spots up for grabs in the Legends Stage, which will commence on May 13.

Related: All CS:GO teams qualified for BLAST Paris Major

And finally, the BLAST Paris Major will conclude between May 18 to 21 with the playoffs at the Accor Arena. Every playoff game is an elimination series, which definitely raises the stakes for everyone who make it to that point of the event.

Without further ado, here’s the schedule for the BLAST Paris Major. All the times have been listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

BLAST Paris Major’s full schedule

May 8, day one of the Challengers Stage

First round (0-0 pool)

4:30am: FaZe vs. Monte

4:30am: paiN vs. Fluxo

6am: G2 vs. The Mongolz

6am: GamerLegion vs. Complexity

7:30am: FORZE vs. Grayhound

7:30am: Liquid vs. Apeks

9am: NiP vs. MOUZ

9am: OG vs. ENCE

Second round (1-0 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

1pm: TBD vs. TBD

1pm: TBD vs. TBD

Second round (0-1 pool)

2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

May 9, day two of the Challengers Stage

Third round (1-1 pool)

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD

Third round (2-0 pool)

7:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.

7:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.



Third round (0-2 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated.

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated.



May 10, day three of the Challengers Stage

Fourth round (1-2 pool)

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated.

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser eliminated.



Fourth round (2-1 pool)

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage.



May 11, day four of the Challengers Stage

Final round (2-2 pool)

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage, loser eliminated.

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage, loser eliminated.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to Legends Stage, loser eliminated.



May 13, day one of the Legends Stage

First round (0-0 pool)

4:30am: NAVI vs. Challengers Stage seed eight

4:30am: 9INE vs. Challengers Stage seed seven

6am: FURIA vs. Challengers Stage seed six

6am: Fnatic vs. Challengers Stage seed five

7:30am: Heroic vs. Challengers Stage seed four

7:30am: Into the Breach vs. Challengers Stage seed three

9am: Vitality vs. Challengers Stage seed two

9am: Bad News Eagles vs. Challengers Stage seed one

Second round (1-0 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

1pm: TBD vs. TBD

1pm: TBD vs. TBD

Second round (0-1 pool)

2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

May 14, day two of the Legends Stage

Third round (1-1 pool)

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD

Third round (2-0 pool)

7:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to playoffs.

7:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to playoffs.



Third round (0-2 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser are eliminated.

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser are eliminated.



May 15, day three of the Legends Stage

Fourth round (1-2 pool)

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser are eliminated.

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser are eliminated

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Loser are eliminated.



Fourth round (2-1 pool)

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to playoffs.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to playoffs.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to playoffs.



May 16, day four of the Legends Stage

Final round (2-2 pool)

4:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to playoffs, loser eliminated.

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to playoffs, loser eliminated.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to playoffs, loser eliminated.



May 18, day one of the Champions Stage

Quarterfinals

TBD: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to semifinals, loser eliminated.

TBD: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to semifinals, loser eliminated.



May 19, day two of the Champions Stage

Quarterfinals

TBD: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to semifinals, loser eliminated.

TBD: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to semifinals, loser eliminated.



May 20, day three of the Champions Stage

Semifinals

TBD: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to grand finals, loser eliminated.

TBD: TBD vs. TBD Winner advance to grand finals, loser eliminated.



May 21, day four of the Champions Stage

Grand finals