Best CS:GO team in Asia overhauls lineup ahead of CS2 launch

They have gone for two unknown players outside of the region.

All-Mongolian CS:GO team The Mongolz have parted ways with AWPer Tuvshintugs “⁠Annihilation⁠” Nyamdorj and rifler Baatarkhuu “⁠Bart4k⁠” Batbold 20 days after their elimination from the BLAST Paris Major Challengers Stage, the team announced today.

The Mongolz have replaced Bart4k and Annihilation with two players who haven’t played in big international events, which is odd considering they’ve been the best team in the Asia-Pacific region since 2022. Their replacements are the former Clutch AWPer Usukhbayar “⁠910⁠” Banzragch and the 15-year-old prospect Ayush “⁠mzinho⁠” Batbold.

The arrival of 910 could be tied to his recent past with The Mongolz’s rifler Chinguun “⁠hasteka⁠” Bayarmaa, who also played for Clutch between November 2022 and March 2023. As for the addition of mzinho, little is known about the player as he hasn’t played in an HLTV-registered match since October 2022. The Mongolz sure hope these new additions bring them back to the level when they still had sk0R in the lineup, who went on to sign with TYLOO earlier this month.

Annihilation had been a part of the team since July 2022 and attended two CS:GO Majors with The Mongolz—IEM Rio Major in November 2022 and BLAST Paris Major in May—but he couldn’t help them advance beyond the Challengers Stage on both occasions. Bart4k, on the other hand, became a member of the active lineup in December 2022, when Bat-Enkh “kabal” Batbayar stepped down due to the birth of his child, and only attended the French Major.

It’s unclear when 910 and mzinho will make their debuts for The Mongolz since they don’t have any events scheduled for the foreseeable future.

The Mongolian team, however, will likely qualify for the $1 million IEM Cologne in July as they’re the No. 1 team in ESL’s Asian rankings and will probably keep this lineup for Counter-Strike 2’s worldwide release this summer.

About the author