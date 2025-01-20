BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals: Schedule, results, standings, and more

The first tier one event of 2025 in Counter-Strike 2 is finally here. The top eight teams of the online stage have qualified for the BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals in Copenhagen, where the winner will claim a lion’s share of the $500,000 prize.
This year, the CS2 professional scene is seeing an abundance of new tournaments thanks to Valve’s changes in 2024. One such event is BLAST Bounty 2025, which features an entirely different format from the previous tournaments by the organizer. Here’s everything you need to know about its Season One Finals.
BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals format
While the online event prior to the finals had an entirely different format with the Bounty system, the LAN Finals feature a more standard one. The eight teams that qualified for the Finals are paired in the quarterfinals matchups, which then lead to the semifinals and grand finals. All of the matches are best-of-three, except for the BO5 grand finals. The bracket is single-elimination, meaning you’re out if you lose.
BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals standings
Eight teams advanced to the finals, including some of the world’s strongest squads now and a few underdogs. Here is the full list of participating teams alongside the current standings for the event.
|Place
|Team
|TBD
|G2 Esports
|TBD
|Team Vitality
|TBD
|Team Spirit
|TBD
|Natus Vincere
|TBD
|Eternal Fire
|TBD
|paiN Gaming
|TBD
|HEROIC
|TBD
|BetBoom Team
BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals schedule and results
Like most LAN finals in CS2, BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals will take place over four days, from Jan. 23 to 26 in BLAST Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark. The first two days will feature the quarterfinal matchups, while the semifinals and grand finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Thursday, Jan. 23
- 9am CT: Spirit vs. TBD
- 12pm CT: G2 vs. TBD
Friday, Jan. 24
- 9am CT: Vitality vs. TBD
- 12pm CT: NAVI vs. TBD
Saturday, Jan. 25
- 9am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Jan. 26
- 12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
How to watch BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals
Following all the action in Denmark has never been easier. You can tune in by visiting BLAST’s official website or heading over to its channels on either Twitch or YouTube.
Published: Jan 20, 2025 01:47 pm