Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Aleksib screaming after winning a round in PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major playoffs.
Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL
Category:
Counter-Strike

BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals: Schedule, results, standings, and more

The first tier one CS2 tournament is here.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Jan 20, 2025 01:47 pm

The first tier one event of 2025 in Counter-Strike 2 is finally here. The top eight teams of the online stage have qualified for the BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals in Copenhagen, where the winner will claim a lion’s share of the $500,000 prize.

Recommended Videos

This year, the CS2 professional scene is seeing an abundance of new tournaments thanks to Valve’s changes in 2024. One such event is BLAST Bounty 2025, which features an entirely different format from the previous tournaments by the organizer. Here’s everything you need to know about its Season One Finals.

BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals format

The BLAST Premier Counter-Strike stage as two teams prepare to compete.
BLAST Bounty Season One Finals is the first tier one LAN event of the year. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

While the online event prior to the finals had an entirely different format with the Bounty system, the LAN Finals feature a more standard one. The eight teams that qualified for the Finals are paired in the quarterfinals matchups, which then lead to the semifinals and grand finals. All of the matches are best-of-three, except for the BO5 grand finals. The bracket is single-elimination, meaning you’re out if you lose.

BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals standings

Eight teams advanced to the finals, including some of the world’s strongest squads now and a few underdogs. Here is the full list of participating teams alongside the current standings for the event.

PlaceTeam
TBDG2 Esports
TBDTeam Vitality
TBDTeam Spirit
TBDNatus Vincere
TBDEternal Fire
TBDpaiN Gaming
TBDHEROIC
TBDBetBoom Team

BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals schedule and results

Ropz in Vitality's jersey, talking to the camera.
Will ropz hoist his first trophy with Vitality in Copenhagen? Screenshot via Team Vitality

Like most LAN finals in CS2, BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals will take place over four days, from Jan. 23 to 26 in BLAST Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark. The first two days will feature the quarterfinal matchups, while the semifinals and grand finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Thursday, Jan. 23

  • 9am CT: Spirit vs. TBD
  • 12pm CT: G2 vs. TBD

Friday, Jan. 24

  • 9am CT: Vitality vs. TBD
  • 12pm CT: NAVI vs. TBD

Saturday, Jan. 25

  • 9am CT: TBD vs. TBD
  • 12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Jan. 26

  • 12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

How to watch BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals

Following all the action in Denmark has never been easier. You can tune in by visiting BLAST’s official website or heading over to its channels on either Twitch or YouTube.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Staff Writer
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
twitter linkedin