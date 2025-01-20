BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals: Schedule, results, standings, and more

The first tier one event of 2025 in Counter-Strike 2 is finally here. The top eight teams of the online stage have qualified for the BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals in Copenhagen, where the winner will claim a lion’s share of the $500,000 prize.

This year, the CS2 professional scene is seeing an abundance of new tournaments thanks to Valve’s changes in 2024. One such event is BLAST Bounty 2025, which features an entirely different format from the previous tournaments by the organizer. Here’s everything you need to know about its Season One Finals.

BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals format

BLAST Bounty Season One Finals is the first tier one LAN event of the year. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

While the online event prior to the finals had an entirely different format with the Bounty system, the LAN Finals feature a more standard one. The eight teams that qualified for the Finals are paired in the quarterfinals matchups, which then lead to the semifinals and grand finals. All of the matches are best-of-three, except for the BO5 grand finals. The bracket is single-elimination, meaning you’re out if you lose.

BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals standings

Eight teams advanced to the finals, including some of the world’s strongest squads now and a few underdogs. Here is the full list of participating teams alongside the current standings for the event.

Place Team TBD G2 Esports TBD Team Vitality TBD Team Spirit TBD Natus Vincere TBD Eternal Fire TBD paiN Gaming TBD HEROIC TBD BetBoom Team

BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals schedule and results

Will ropz hoist his first trophy with Vitality in Copenhagen? Screenshot via Team Vitality

Like most LAN finals in CS2, BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals will take place over four days, from Jan. 23 to 26 in BLAST Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark. The first two days will feature the quarterfinal matchups, while the semifinals and grand finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Thursday, Jan. 23

9am CT: Spirit vs. TBD

12pm CT: G2 vs. TBD

Friday, Jan. 24

9am CT: Vitality vs. TBD

12pm CT: NAVI vs. TBD

Saturday, Jan. 25

9am CT: TBD vs. TBD

12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Jan. 26

12pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

How to watch BLAST Bounty 2025 Season One Finals

Following all the action in Denmark has never been easier. You can tune in by visiting BLAST’s official website or heading over to its channels on either Twitch or YouTube.

