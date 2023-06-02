Hampus’ return to NiP’s CS:GO roster could be bad news for one current player

This could shake up the NiP squad for good.

Hampus’ six-month stint on the Counter-Strike sidelines is reportedly nearing its end this week as the Swedish star prepares to make his return to competitive play.

The Swede’s impending return could see one other unlucky player of the current Ninjas in Pyjamas lineup pushed by the wayside in favor of the high-fragging rifler, according to a roster report from HLTV on June 1. Nothing is set in stone yet, though—there’s also a chance he could actually move elsewhere as NiP assesses its options.

Hampus would be a valuable asset for a wide variety of Counter-Strike teams across Europe and even across the pond. But as NiP has been struggling to record consistent results, it seems it’s all up in the air right now.

A member of the agency that represents hampus shared that he was “more than ready to come back” but refused to elaborate on whether NiP would be seeing changes.

Hampus was originally benched of his own accord ahead of the 2023 Spring CS:GO season. The Swede shared he had to take an extended break away from the competitive esport due to unspecified health reasons earlier this year, which saw Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke step onto the NiP roster as a replacement signing.

The 24-year-old’s last game was in late January against BIG in the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups. The then-predominantly Swedish roster had only just fielded young-gun AWPer Headtr1ck and was struggling to maintain a constant lineup.

With middling results from the NiP squad, there’s always a chance someone could be dropped to accommodate hampus’ return.

Fans across the esport will be hoping hampus returns with his prior CS:GO form intact. Whether he does stay with the Swedish org though is yet to be decided.

About the author