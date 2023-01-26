NiP brings on k0nfig to replace hampus for spring CS:GO season

Just a couple of games into the spring 2023 CS:GO season, Ninjas in Pyjamas has had to make a surprise roster move, as yet again one of the team’s main focal pieces has to take an extended break due to health reasons.

NiP announced the signing of Danish veteran Kristian “⁠k0nfig⁠” Wienecke today to a “long-term” deal and said that he will play in place of rifler Hampus “hampus” Poser, who is taking the rest of the spring season off with the full support of the organization following consultations with NiP’s performance director and medical professionals.

In the roster update announcement, NiP said it wanted to find a “long-term solution” that could fill the fifth spot on the roster, resulting in the addition of k0nfig, who will make his NiP debut at the IEM Katowice play-in starting on Feb. 1.

The move to NiP is the latest development for a player in k0nfig who has had a dramatic past couple of years. In 2021, he was forced to miss time due to a hand injury and eventually parted ways with Complexity to join Astralis. But in 2022, he was removed from Astralis following a “fistfight in Malta” that resulted in another injury, as well as an “aggressive incident” toward a member of the broadcast talent at IEM Cologne.

He had a brief stand-in performance with Heroic to close out 2022 at the BLAST World Final and was actually set to stand in for FaZe at the ongoing BLAST Spring Groups but was not allowed by BLAST to compete because he was registered to another team.

There's a silver lining, though: we just started the season and are still getting headtr1ck introduced, and k0nfig is a great player who fits the team well. We will take one match at a time, work hard, and dream big. I'm a believer! — Jonas Gundersen (@jonasgundersen) January 26, 2023

NiP COO Jonas Gunderson said the addition of k0nfig is a “silver lining” to hampus’ unexpected departure: “We just started the season and are still getting headtr1ck introduced, and k0nfig is a great player who fits the team well.”

NiP has had to navigate these waters before. In 2021, it brought in superstar AWPer Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz on a massive transfer, but he went on an extended medical leave for most of his tenure there, including all of the 2022 season.