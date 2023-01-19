BLAST backtracks on decision to let k0nfig play for FaZe

FaZe Clan tried to acquire k0nfig as a substitute for rain at the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022, but the organizer reportedly backtracked on that decision today.

BLAST initially allowed FaZe to use k0nfig as their sub, according to a report on Jan. 18. But today the organizers commented to HLTV that the request was denied “as he is registered on another team.” This caused quite a stir since k0nfig was already seen during the media day with FaZe, according to HLTV. The team was also told yesterday that they could use k0nfig and were informed today that the decision was reversed.

Informed for some time now by blast that we could use him, suddenly over night everything changed — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) January 19, 2023

Officially, FaZe submitted olofmeister as their substitute for BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022. The Swede is, however, streaming VALORANT from his home and claims he didn’t even know that he was chosen as the substitute for FaZe for the event.

FaZe has since been called out for how it has handled the situation. Ropz shed some light on the situation, explaining that. “Some of these are from World Finals, including Heroic’s. Apparently there was only a day notice for the submission and some didn’t reach back in time. K0nfig had no idea either he’s Heroic’s sub,” he said on Twitter.

Some of these are from World Finals, including Heroic’s. Apparently there was only a day notice for the submission and some didn’t reach back in time. K0nfig had no idea either he’s Heroic’s sub and he’s not supposed to be. This is why it was fine until today a team(s) blocked it — ropz (@ropz) January 19, 2023

At BLAST World Finals 2022, k0nfig played with Heroic as a substitute.

FaZe have been allowed for an emergency substitution “as they only have four players currently available in Denmark,” BLAST comment to HLTV added.