What’s going on k0nfig? CS:GO player was reportedly aggressive to broadcast talent at IEM Cologne

More shadows have been cast over Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke’s CS:GO career today after another report unveiled details about his aggressive behavior.

The player was said to cause “trouble with aggressive behavior” during IEM Cologne 2022, which took place from July 7 to 17, according to a report by Jaxon.GG. After the report went live, the player himself confirmed it on Twitter.

During IEM Cologne, k0nfig was reportedly aggressive towards one unnamed person from the broadcast talent, who was “forced to defend [themselves].” The person also commented that “I do believe alcohol contributed to his decision to unnecessarily escalate our interaction to the point of conflict.”

The report states that afterward, ESL, broadcast talent, and k0nfig met and discussed the incident, with the broadcast talent forgiving the player “as much as my heart will allow for in that regard.” The talent and k0nfig then spoke behind closed doors, which seemed to have resolved the incident. “I am happy to say we will have no problem fist-bumping, high-fiving, and getting along with no dramas going forward.”

Still, it was noted in the report that k0nfig was hostile not only towards the broadcast talent but also with hotel personnel, “to the point that police had been called.”

After the outlet released its report, k0nfig confirmed it on Twitter. “It escalated into something that it shouldnt have,” he said. He also underlined that he didn’t “threaten” anyone and “wasn’t aggresive.” The player apologized for his actions and reassured fans that he’s “working on myself.”

I can confirm that it did happen and it escalated into something that it shouldnt have. We talked it out and solved it.

I did not threaten anyone and I wasnt aggresive to any hotel staff nor ESL staff.

I don't know what to say to be honest. I'm working on myself. I'm so sorry. — Kristian Wienecke (@k0nfig) October 18, 2022

In a separate tweet, k0nifg shed some light on his personal issues and how he has been dealing with them and improving as a person. “I have quit drinking and I’m talking to a psychologist weekly to get back on track and actually be who I really am… I’m going to turn this around now.”

I have quit drinking and I'm talking to a psychologist weekly to get back on track and actually be who I really am. I'm sincerely sorry for my actions and I feel so disgusted by my own actions. It feels like I'm just going deeper and deeper.

I'm going to turn this around now. — Kristian Wienecke (@k0nfig) October 18, 2022

K0nfig and Astralis parted ways on Oct. 10 after the Europe RMR A, during which the team failed to make the Major for the first time in the organization’s history. The player didn’t participate in the RMR himself becausehe was recovering after the incident in Malta, which occurred after the ESL Pro League Season 16. In the altercation, he broke his leg and had numerous other injuries.

Astralis director of sports, Kasper Hvidt, said the player “is going through a tough time with issues he does not want to discuss publicly; we fully respect that.” He also underlined that “we have had ongoing and constructive talks with Kristian, who needs time to focus on his private life.”