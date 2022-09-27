Astralis reportedly set to remove k0nfig from CS:GO roster following alleged fist fight in Malta

The organization would lose one of its best fragging players.

Astralis will part ways with star CS:GO rifler Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke after his involvement in a fist fight in Malta two weeks ago, according to a report by Jaxon.

The news comes one week after the 26-year-old suffered a “complicated ankle fracture” that will make him miss the upcoming IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament in October and force Astralis to recur its academy player Mikkel “MistR” Thomsen as a substitute.

Sources told Jaxon that k0nfig got involved in a quarrel following the ESL Pro League group stage in Malta, in which Astralis failed to reach the playoffs after three losses and just two victories in Group C, and the quarrel turned into a fist fight.

K0nfig acknowledged the report on Twitter, calling it rumors that are “mostly BS.”

“It hurts like hell, but I hope to get green light from the doctor so I can get back soon,” k0nfig said.

Jaxon contacted me with rumors that are mostly BS, and I asked them to respect it is private. Ofc they went ahead anyway and even added to the story, so I asked them not to contact me again. It hurts like hell, but I hope to get green light from the doctor so I can get back soon! — Kristian Wienecke (@k0nfig) September 27, 2022

This report by Jaxon comes at a time when Astralis is reportedly in talks to Ninjas in Pyjamas to bring back its former star Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Should the move come to fruition, it would be logical to remove the AWPer Asger “Farlig” Jensen to create space, but now with k0nfig reportedly out of the team, it’s unclear what Astralis will do.

K0nfig has been a part of Astralis since October 2021 when he joined alongside Benjamin “blameF” Bremer. He’s one of the best fragging players in Astralis at the moment, but also fairly inconsistent. He averaged a 1.07 rating this year thus far, according to HLTV, which makes him the second-best player in Astralis, statistically speaking.

Astralis are currently preparing for Europe RMR A, which will be played from Oct. 4 to 9. There are other 15 CS:GO teams with Astralis in the competition that offers eight IEM Rio Major slots.