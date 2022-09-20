Astralis player set to miss CS:GO Major qualifier after suffering injury

Astralis player Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke has suffered from a “complicated ankle fracture” and will miss out on the upcoming Regional Major Rankings qualifiers for the CS:GO IEM Rio Major.

In his place, Astralis Talent player Mikkel “MistR” Thomsen will step up to the main roster for the tournament.

Astralis have found themselves in the RMR A, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4 and will last until Oct. 9. Out of 16 squads that will take part in the event, eight will qualify for the Rio Major. The event will follow a Swiss format, with the progression and elimination matches being best-of-three.

Despite his young age (18), MistR has been a part of Astralis Talent roster for the past year. Over the course of the last three months, he has recorded a 0.95 Rating 2.0, 0.61 kills per round, and 49.5 percent headshots, according to HLTV. On the other hand, k0nfig has been praised this year for his performance under the Astralis banner, often called one of the best players in the lineup. But he has been inconsistent.

Replacing such an experienced player at one of the most important tournaments of the year is unfortunate for the team. On their road to Rio, Astralis could face oppon ents like G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Cloud9, or HLTV’s No. 1 team in the world, FaZe Clan. Their first match in the RMR will be against NIP.