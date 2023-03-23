All Counter-Strike 2 system requirements and recommended specs

Anyone who’s spent time playing Counter-Strike is fiending to get access to the Counter-Strike 2 limited test and try out the next iteration of the iconic series themselves. CS2, which Valve has billed as “the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history,” will reshape the way the game is played.

CS2, which will ship this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO, will introduce new volumetric smoke grenades, updated maps, new server tick rate architecture, and a whole lot more with the Source 2 engine. But things like volumetric smokes and enhanced visuals mean higher system requirements for CS2 compared to CS:GO.

Will your system be able to handle it?

CS2 minimum and recommended system requirements

While exact system requirements and necessary specifications have not been released yet, we can speculate on what the requirements will be based on other Source 2 titles such as Dota 2 and Half-Life: Alyx. CS2 will specifically follow the same path as Dota 2, as a title that was released on Source and was eventually upgraded to Source 2.

CS2 minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum system requirements we can expect from CS2, based on requirements for Dota 2:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit operation system

Windows 10 64-bit operation system Processor: Dual-core Intel or AMD processor at 2.8 GHz speed

Dual-core Intel or AMD processor at 2.8 GHz speed Memory: 4 GB of RAM

4 GB of RAM Graphics: DirectX 11 compatible graphics card (NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600)

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card (NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600) Storage: 40-60 GB of space

CS2 recommended system requirements

Here are some of the recommended system requirements we can expect from CS2, based on requirements for Half-Life: Alyx:

Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 – 6GB VRAM

This page will be updated with the official system requirements for Counter-Strike 2 when they are made available.