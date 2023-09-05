S1mple’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Play the next Counter-Strike like the GOAT.

Professional CS:GO player s1mple walks to the stage of IEM Rio 2023 with a smile on his face.
Counter-Strike 2 is fast approaching.

On Aug. 31, the developers from Valve released a massive invite wave for everyone who had Prime status and an active skill group in CS:GO. As a result, the community thinks the release of CS2 is imminent, so it’s best to prepare yourself for it by looking at how pros like s1mple are playing.

The Ukrainian star has been seen enjoying CS2 on his streams from time to time. Since the game isn’t officially out yet, he didn’t play much. But in one of his latest streams, he actually showcased some of his settings in the upcoming game.

S1mple hasn’t shown all of his settings so far, however, so we filled in some of the major ones with his CS:GO settings since we expect they don’t vary much. His video settings, though, have changed a bit. Once s1mple reveals more, we’ll keep this list updated.

If you want to play like s1mple and improve before CS2 releases, look no further than these settings.

S1mple’s settings in CS2

S1mple’s monitor settings

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ360
Zowie XL2546K

S1mple’s mouse settings (taken from his CS:GO settings as CS2 ones weren’t shown yet)

DPI400
Sensitivity3.09
eDPI1236
Raw Input1
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

S1mple’s video settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness100 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityLow
Model/Texture DetailLow
Particle DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastDisabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Ambient OcclusionDisabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode8x MSAA
High Dynamic RangeQuality
FidelityFX Super ResolutionDisabled
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyDIsabled
Texture Filtering ModeBilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
S1mple’s crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate s1mple’s crosshair settings. These settings have actually been taken from his CS:GO settings since his CS2 ones haven’t been shown yet.

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 253; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
About the author
Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

