S1mple’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Counter-Strike 2 is fast approaching.

On Aug. 31, the developers from Valve released a massive invite wave for everyone who had Prime status and an active skill group in CS:GO. As a result, the community thinks the release of CS2 is imminent, so it’s best to prepare yourself for it by looking at how pros like s1mple are playing.

The Ukrainian star has been seen enjoying CS2 on his streams from time to time. Since the game isn’t officially out yet, he didn’t play much. But in one of his latest streams, he actually showcased some of his settings in the upcoming game.

S1mple hasn’t shown all of his settings so far, however, so we filled in some of the major ones with his CS:GO settings since we expect they don’t vary much. His video settings, though, have changed a bit. Once s1mple reveals more, we’ll keep this list updated.

If you want to play like s1mple and improve before CS2 releases, look no further than these settings.

S1mple’s settings in CS2

S1mple’s monitor settings

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 360 Zowie XL2546K

S1mple’s mouse settings (taken from his CS:GO settings as CS2 ones weren’t shown yet)

DPI 400 Sensitivity 3.09 eDPI 1236 Raw Input 1 Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

S1mple’s video settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Low Model/Texture Detail Low Particle Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Disabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Ambient Occlusion Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA High Dynamic Range Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency DIsabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

S1mple’s crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate s1mple’s crosshair settings. These settings have actually been taken from his CS:GO settings since his CS2 ones haven’t been shown yet.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 253; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

