The Counter-Strike community did it again: Here’s how to create a jumpthrow bind in CS2

CS2 is promising Counter-Strike fans the world and then some. Its visually stunning maps, innovative grenade mechanics, new animations, and other exciting changes were met with widespread positivity, but it’s not all roses.

For starters, CS2 isn’t out yet, which already has Valve breaking its promise of a Summer 2023 launch. There are a couple of complaints about gameplay: The most common grievance seems to be about CS2‘s sluggish movement, but fans and pro players are also concerned that CS2 lacks keybindings for certain actions that were possible in CS:GO.

As non-essential as these features may seem to Valve, players want their bindings. But while no one has figured out a way to switch to a left-handed view model yet, the community did make a breakthrough with jumpthrows.

What are jumpthrows used for in CS2?

Players use jumpthrows to guarantee they release a grenade at the exact time they want to, not a millisecond early or late. Many key smokes, for example, are reliant on a precise jumpthrow to land where they’re supposed to. CS:GO let players assign a keybind dedicated solely to jumpthrows that would automatically release a grenade at the peak of a jump, so the only worry was lining it up properly.

Jumpthrowing grenades is still a thing in CS2, but with one small difference—there is no easy way to keybind jumpthrows, and Valve itself heavily disincentivizes players doing so. But when the gaming community really wants something, it always gets it sooner or later.

How to create a jumpthrow bind in CS2

On X, formerly known as Twitter, user AMZ shared the solution to the jumpthrow dilemma.

Type the following commands into the CS2 console:

alias “+boing” “+jump”

alias “+ding” “-attack; -attack2”

alias “+dong” “-jump”

bind “key” “+boing; +ding; +dong”

Replace “key” in the final command line with whichever key you want to bind to jumpthrow. You don’t need the quotation marks there, but make sure you keep them intact everywhere else or the code won’t work.

An example of the final command would be:

bind j “+boing; +ding; +dong”

The one downside is that you’ll need to re-enter these commands every time you launch the game.

