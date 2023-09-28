Now you have to learn to aim.

Let’s begin by saying there isn’t a one-size-fits-all settings list in Counter-Strike 2. But, what I’ve collated will give you the best starting point for your Counter-Strike experience.

This is where you’ll have to tweak your settings depending on your gaming rig, and depending on how much you care about each increase or decrease in frame rate. There are tons of settings to get through in CS2, and for each one Valve has provided a description. Assess whether these are important to you after checking the settings below.

Best Settings in CS2

Video Settings

Video settings can be changed depending on the strength of your rig and your preferred player model size. Aspect ratios like 4:3 can dramatically change the width of a player model, making it feel easier to hit AWP shots or take duels from a distance.

Things like the resolutions can be changed depending on how many frames you need. The higher the frames typically means a better in-game feel. But if you’re getting 600fps and you’re on the lowest resolution, you may as well increase it.

CS2’s refresh rate will depend on your monitor’s refresh rate.

Change as you see fit.

Main Menu Background Scenery : Your pick

: Your pick Brightness : 100 percent

: 100 percent Aspect Ratio : Normal 4:3

: Normal 4:3 Resolution : 1440×1080

: 1440×1080 Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Refresh Rate: 165hz

Advanced Video Settings

There are various bugged settings like boost player contrast. These will be fixed in time, so this requires you to keep your ear to the ground in case of changes. However, these will be perfect for right now.

While things like Shader detail might impact your FPS, some of these settings can give you a competitive edge. Seeing shadows through lighting and shading effects easily can be your ticket to noticing a player around a corner thanks to their body casting a massive shadow.

Shaders, Particle detail, and Ambient Occlusion are worth considering. These can be FPS drainers but if you compensate by dropping other settings, you can make it work.

My settings are the best for me.

Boost player contrast : Disabled

: Disabled Wait for vertical sync : Disabled

: Disabled Current video values preset : Custom

: Custom Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode : 4X MSAA

: 4X MSAA Global Shadow Quality : High

: High Model/Texture Detail : Medium

: Medium Texture Filtering Mode : Triilinear

: Triilinear Shader Detail : High

: High Particle Detail : Medium

: Medium Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium High Dynamic Range : Performance

: Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution : Disabled (Highest Quality)

: Disabled (Highest Quality) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disable

Audio Settings

These can be chopped and changed to suit your preference. I usually dislike the 10-second bomb timer because it can drown out the sounds of footsteps; even worse, it can throw off a clutch, and ruin your game. But, it can also save you from dying from the bomb when you’re too late.

I’m testing out the lowest volume for the 10-second bomb timer, but, I usually keep it off and listen to the speed at which the bomb ticks. This takes practice.

Audio settings are important.

Master Volume : 63 percent (Change this to whatever works for you)

: 63 percent (Change this to whatever works for you) Audio Device : Your preferred headphones or speakers

: Your preferred headphones or speakers EQ Profile : Natural

: Natural L/R Isolation : Zero percent

: Zero percent Perspective Correction: Yes

The rest is up to you.

Game Settings

You can change as you see fit. Fix your HUD. Communication is key. A few key settings in Items. Radar is just as important as any other setting.

Game

Max Acceptable Matchmaking Ping : 150

: 150 Max Acceptable Game Traffic Bandwidth : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Community Notification Location : Top Left

: Top Left Community Notification Horizontal Offset : 0

: 0 Community Notification Vertical Offset : 0

: 0 Enable Developer Console (~) : Yes

: Yes Install Counter-Strike Workshop Tools: No

HUD

HUD Scale : 1.00

: 1.00 HUD Color: Team Color (I use pink, but it’s your preference)

Team

Show Team Positions in HUD : Show Location and Equipment

: Show Location and Equipment Show Teammate Colors in Competitive : Show Colors

: Show Colors Use Teammate Colors on Team ID: No

Communication

Player ping : Display and Sound

: Display and Sound Mute Enemy Team : No

: No Mute All But Friends: No

Item

Delay Sniper rifle Un-scope after Shot : No

: No Auto Re-zoom Sniper Rifle after Shot : Yes

: Yes Detach Silencer on M4A1-S and USP-S: Disabled

Radar/Tablet

Radar Centers The Player : No

: No Radar is Rotating : Yes

: Yes Radar Hud Size : 1.00

: 1.00 Radar Map Zoom: 0.51

Keyboard and Mouse

Reverse Mouse : Off

: Off Duck Mode : Hold

: Hold Walk Mode : Hold

: Hold Zoom Button Hold: Repeat Disabled

