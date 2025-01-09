IEM Katowice 2025 will feature female CS2 team for the first time in history

The beginning of the year usually marks the date of IEM Katowice in the Counter-Strike 2 calendar. In 2025, however, the tournament will feature a female team.

That team is Imperial fe, a European female CS2 squad. They’re currently 23rd in Valve’s ranking, which ESL used to determine the 24 invites for the tournament. Their involvement in IEM Katowice 2025 will mark the first time in CS history that an all-female group will compete in the ESL Pro Tour’s Championship Event. But while they may be newcomers to the event, they’re all but new to the scene.

Imperial fe have been untouchable in ESL Impact (an all-female series of tournaments in Counter-Strike) so far, winning all eight LAN events that took place. Besides dominating ESL’s competition, they’ve been one of the main contenders at other female events, lifting trophies at Fragster Summer Vibes FE 2024.

If it wasn’t for one rule, Imperial fe wouldn’t be the only female roster participating at IEM Katowice 2025. FURIA fe is also eligible to take part in the event since their Valve Ranking is currently 24. However, only one squad from an organization can play in Katowice. Somewhat predictably, FURIA selected the organization’s male roster, currently ranked 10th in Valve’s ranking, to travel to Poland and take part in the competition with eyes at lifting a trophy.

The IEM Katowice 2025 Play-in stage will begin on Jan. 29, with the main stage starting a few days later on Feb. 1. Team Spirit will try to defend their title. They’re coming in hot after hoisting the Perfect World Shanghai CS2 Major trophy in December.

