Here are NiKo’s CS:GO settings and crosshair

With these settings, you'll have a game plan for every round of CS:GO.

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač is a professional CS:GO player who is considered to be one of the best players of all time.

Both in MOBAs and and first-person-shooters, in-game leaders prefer staying a step back to focus on making calls and figuratively act as a general gazing upon the battlefield from a distance. NiKo, on the other hand, isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty and performs like a prodigy as if he has a switch. His mechanical skills catches anyone on the other side of his crosshair off-guard and he was ranked as the 11th player in the world in 2019 by HLTV.

Whenever he isn’t busy performing in Major tournaments, NiKo streams on Twitch with a viewership of 6,000 on average. Though he fully concentrates on the game whenever a new round starts, he makes sure to give out the best possible to his team, and any CS:GO player can learn from him and his years of experience by watching closely.

Copying NiKo’s settings can be an excellent way to relate to his gameplay and understand his thought process better. Though pros spend hours to optimize their settings, some can simply be up to personal preference and you can only make them better by making your own adjustments.

Here are NiKo’s CS:GO settings.

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

NiKo’s mouse settings

Flick shots are always cool to pull off, but a higher sensitivity can hurt your accuracy in the long term.

Like most veteran CS:GO players, NiKo prefers keeping his sensitivity settings at lower values to make tracking enemies easier. This sensitivity trade-off requires him to move his hand more while making sharp rotations. Using a large mousepad and a lightweight mouse like NiKo’s Zowie S1 are the best two ways to make up for your lower sensitivity settings.

DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.55 eDPI 620 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Zoom Sensitivity 0.90 Mouse Acceleration 0 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input 1 [Zowie S1]

NiKo‘s video settings

CS:GO isn’t the most resource-heavy first-person shooter in the market and this allows players with decent gaming PCs to crank up their settings without any significant performance drops.

NiKo prefers having a delicate balance by only turning on graphical settings that can improve his gameplay. Having shadows on could allow you to detect enemies you couldn’t otherwise.

If the following settings reduce your frames-per-second (FPS) to a point where your game isn’t smooth anymore, you can start making tweaks starting with the Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode setting, Effect Detail, and Texture Filtering mode settings.

Resolution 1152 x 864 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Refresh Rate 240 Hz Scaling Mode Stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Laptop Power Savings Disabled Global Shadow Quality High Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Medium Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multi-core Rendering Enabled Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 8x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI]

NiKo’s crosshair settings

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

To use NiKo’s crosshair settings, copy and paste the following commands into your console. Pressing enter will change your in-game crosshair.

Console changes may not always be permanent, though. If you’d like to avoid going over the same process every time you launch CS:GO then you can also paste the following commands into your “config.cfg.” This file will be located under your “Userdata/SteamID” folder.

Here‘s a more detailed explanation of how you can find your “config.cfg” file.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;

NiKo’s viewmodel settings

Viewmodel settings allow players to gain more screen space by reducing the amount of area your gun takes.

Like NiKo’s crosshair settings, you can also paste them either on your console, config, or autoexec file.

viewmodel_fov 65; viewmodel_offset_x 2; viewmodel_offset_y 1.5; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

NiKo’s bobbing settings

Bobbing or cl_bob settings refer to how much your gun shakes when you start moving. The gun movement is a realistic mechanic, but it can be distracting as well when you’re trying to shoot while strafing.

The following settings allow NiKo to reduce gun bobbing (movement). Though it isn’t possible to turn it off completely, you can still adjust to a level where your gun will almost stay stable.