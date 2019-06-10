How to open console on CS:GO

Most games have a neat little menu that will give you all the tools you need to change your settings—but Counter-Strike: Global Offensive isn’t like most games. It does have its own menu, a customizable HUD, and a changeable crosshair scale, but it’s nothing in comparison to what the console can do.



Every player, experienced or not, should be using the console to their advantage. It can be used to personalize your setup and optimize your computer to make the most out of the game, or it can simply be used to disconnect in lightning-fast time. If you want to easily change in-game settings on the fly or bind keys and commands, the console is the answer.

If you’re not using console commands, you’re simply missing out on the long list of capabilities that the game has to offer. If you want to take Counter-Strike to the next level, the console is the way to go.



Here’s how to activate and open up the console.



Load up Counter-Strike and click Options in the top right corner of the screen. Once you’re there, select Game Settings and choose the fourth option, Enable Developer Console. Set it to yes, and then you should be good to go.

The default binding for the console is the tilde key (~), which should be directly left of 1. But if you want to change it to something more suitable, head to the Keyboard / Mouse settings. Scroll down, find Toggle Console, and click the right-hand box to choose your binding. There’s nothing wrong with using tilde, but the F-keys are a decent alternative.



Go back to the main screen and you should be able to open the console with the key you set. You can also open the console when you’re in a game.

