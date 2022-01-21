M0NESY’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

G2 Esports are entering the 2022 CS:GO season with high expectations thanks to Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov, an up-and-coming superstar that recently signed with the team.
In 2021, the young Russian made a name for himself as a part of Navi Junior. The team took part in many B-tier tournaments, like WePlay Academy League, where they reached the top spots numerous times. The team’s success was oftentimes on account of m0NESY’s impressive performances.
Now, the CIS prodigy is opening a new chapter in his career. The player joined G2 at the beginning of 2022 and undoubtedly has high hopes for the year.
Here’s m0NESY’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Video Settings
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate m0NESY’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 15; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;