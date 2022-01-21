M0NESY’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

G2 Esports are entering the 2022 CS:GO season with high expectations thanks to Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov, an up-and-coming superstar that recently signed with the team.

In 2021, the young Russian made a name for himself as a part of Navi Junior. The team took part in many B-tier tournaments, like WePlay Academy League, where they reached the top spots numerous times. The team’s success was oftentimes on account of m0NESY’s impressive performances.

Now, the CIS prodigy is opening a new chapter in his career. The player joined G2 at the beginning of 2022 and undoubtedly has high hopes for the year.

Here’s m0NESY’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 240 BENQ XL2546 Divina Blue Edition

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.00 eDPI 800 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 110 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Disabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Brilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Disabled MSI GeForce RTX 3080 TI Suprim X

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate m0NESY’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

