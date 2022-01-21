M0NESY’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Play the game like the up-and-coming superstar.

G2 Esports are entering the 2022 CS:GO season with high expectations thanks to Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov, an up-and-coming superstar that recently signed with the team.

In 2021, the young Russian made a name for himself as a part of Navi Junior. The team took part in many B-tier tournaments, like WePlay Academy League, where they reached the top spots numerous times. The team’s success was oftentimes on account of m0NESY’s impressive performances.

Now, the CIS prodigy is opening a new chapter in his career. The player joined G2 at the beginning of 2022 and undoubtedly has high hopes for the year.

Here’s m0NESY’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ240
BENQ XL2546 Divina Blue Edition

Mouse Settings

DPI400
Sensitivity2.00
eDPI800
Raw InputOn
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Video Settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness110 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastDisabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode8x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeBrilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersDisabled
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 TI Suprim X

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate m0NESY’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 15; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;