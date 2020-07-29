ZywOo’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut is one of the best CS:GO players in the world.

The Frenchman showed great determination and discipline throughout his career and CS:GO fans knew what was approaching to the major stages of CS:GO as he made his way to the top. ZywOo demonstrated his mechanical skills to the whole world when he joined the ranks of Team Vitality in 2018.

Shortly after his recruitment, Vitality dominated the DreamHack Open Atlanta 2018 and ZywOo showcased a performance to remember with a 1.49 rating throughout the tournament. In addition to tournament winnings, his rise to the top was also crowned by HLTV and he was chosen the best CS:GO player of 2019.

If you’re looking to become the next CS:GO prodigy, then you can certainly learn from the latest one. Most professional players spend hours optimizing their settings, and using ZywOo’s will allow you to understand his in-game decisions better.

Here’re ZywOo’s CS:GO settings.

ZywOo’s mouse settings

Like most professional players, ZywOo prefers playing with a lower sensitivity. Though it makes it harder to perform flick shots, tracking enemy players becomes easier, thus giving you a better aim.

ZywOo uses an Xtrfy M4 as his mouse, one of the lighter gaming mice in the market. A lighter mouse allows him to make up for his loss of sensitivity with an extended arm and hand movements. He also prefers using a large mousepad to enlarge the available movement area for his mouse.

DPI 400 Mouse Sensitivity 1.90 eDPI 760 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Mouse Acceleration Off Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input 1 [Xtrfy M4 Gaming Mouse]

ZywOo‘s video settings

Turning off every setting that doesn’t give you a competitive advantage is almost like a rule of thumb within the professional CS:GO community.

ZywOo only has his Global Shadow Quality at High, which can sometimes work for players’ favor by allowing them to spot enemies by their shadows. He prefers keeping his anti-aliasing and texture filtering settings on since they make the game a lot smoother and clear by smoothing edges.

Playing at a stretched resolution like 1280×960 enlarges the player models and makes them theoretically easier to shoot. Your game will look a lot worse if you choose to use a stretched resolution, but the competitive advantage you’ll gain can net you a couple of ranks.

Resolution 1280 x 960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Refresh Rate 240 Hz Scaling Mode Stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Laptop Power Savings Disabled Global Shadow Quality High Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multi-core Rendering Enabled Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Enabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI]

ZywOo‘s crosshair settings

To use ZywOo’s crosshair settings, copy and paste the following commands into CS:GO‘s in-game console. Your crosshair should change to ZywOo’s right after entering.

Sometimes the changes done via the in-game console may not end up being permanent. If that’s the case, paste the following commands into your “config.cfg.” This will help you avoid going through the same process every time you launch CS:GO.

“Config.cfg” should be located under your “Userdata/SteamID” folder.

Here‘s a more detailed explanation of how you can find your “config.cfg” file.

cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000;

ZywOo‘s viewmodel settings

Viewmodel settings allow players to increase the overall screen area they have by reducing the amount of space their gun takes on the screen.

Like ZywOo’s crosshair settings, you can also paste these commands into the in-game console, config, or Autoexec file to adjust your viewmodel settings.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

ZywOo‘s bobbing settings

Bobbing or cl_bob refers to your gun’s moving animation as you keep moving. Though this is a realistic physical feature, it may end up being distracting while you’re trying to shoot and move at the same time.

Paste the following commands into your console or “config.cfg” to use ZywOo’s bobbing settings. You can also further customize them by adjusting the numbers attached to each line.