Only a few are as talented as Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov in the Counter-Strike’s Esports scene. That’s why we recommend using his settings.
Bursting into the scene in 2021 as a star of Natus Vincere Junior, m0NESY got to play in the tier one Counter-Strike by the start of 2022 after he joined G2 Esports. Since then, he was a pivotal part of their successes, including trophies at IEM Katowice 2023 and IEM Cologne 2023.
M0NESY changes how the game is played with his innovating tactics and playstyle. His confident aggressive approach and creativity seem to know no borders. If you want to try his settings in CS2, look no more. Here are all m0NESY’s settings in the game.
M0NESY’s settings in CS2
Make sure to test all of these settings before you apply it to competitive gameplay to make sure this fits your playstyle.
M0NESY’s monitor settings in CS2
Here are m0NESY’s monitor settings in CS2.
M0NESY’s mouse settings in CS2
Here are m0NESY’s mouse settings in CS2.
M0NESY’s video settings in CS2
Here are m0NESY’s video settings in CS2.
M0NESY’s crosshair settings in CS2
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate m0NESY’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS2.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
M0NESY is primarily an AWPer, so if you’re looking for the best settings for rifles, you might want to look up riflers like ropz or NiKo.
M0NESY’s Viewmodel in CS2
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1,5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;
And there, now you will be playing like a pro with m0NESY’s settings in CS2.