M0NESY’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Play the game like the next CS2 superstar.

M0nesy, Counter-Strike player for G2 Esports, celebrates after a round victory at ESL Pro League with his teammates.
Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL FACEIT Group

Only a few are as talented as Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov in the Counter-Strike’s Esports scene. That’s why we recommend using his settings.

Bursting into the scene in 2021 as a star of Natus Vincere Junior, m0NESY got to play in the tier one Counter-Strike by the start of 2022 after he joined G2 Esports. Since then, he was a pivotal part of their successes, including trophies at IEM Katowice 2023 and IEM Cologne 2023.

Photo of Russian CS:GO player m0NESY sitting in front of the IEM Cologne 2023 trophy after G2 defeated ENCE in the grand finals.
Fantastic form allowed m0NESY to hoist a few of the biggest Counter-Strike trophies. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

M0NESY changes how the game is played with his innovating tactics and playstyle. His confident aggressive approach and creativity seem to know no borders. If you want to try his settings in CS2, look no more. Here are all m0NESY’s settings in the game.

M0NESY’s settings in CS2

Tip:

Make sure to test all of these settings before you apply it to competitive gameplay to make sure this fits your playstyle.

M0NESY’s monitor settings in CS2

Here are m0NESY’s monitor settings in CS2.

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ240
Zowie XL2546K

M0NESY’s mouse settings in CS2

Here are m0NESY’s mouse settings in CS2.

DPI400
Sensitivity2.00
eDPI800
Hz2000
Zoom Sensitivity1
Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Black

M0NESY’s video settings in CS2

Here are m0NESY’s video settings in CS2.

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness100 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Boost Player ContrastDisabled
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode8x MSAA
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture Filtering ModeBilinear
Shader DetailLow
Particle DetailLow
Ambient OcclusionHigh
High Dynamic RangePerformance
FidelityFX Super ResolutionDisabled (Highest Quality)
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyDisabled
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 TI Suprim X | Intel Core i9-12900K

M0NESY’s crosshair settings in CS2

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate m0NESY’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS2.

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
The look at m0NESY's crosshair in CS2.
This is how the crosshair looks like in CS2. Screengrab by Dot Esports
Tip:

M0NESY is primarily an AWPer, so if you’re looking for the best settings for rifles, you might want to look up riflers like ropz or NiKo.

M0NESY’s Viewmodel in CS2

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1,5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;

And there, now you will be playing like a pro with m0NESY’s settings in CS2.

