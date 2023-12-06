Play the game like the next CS2 superstar.

Only a few are as talented as Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov in the Counter-Strike’s Esports scene. That’s why we recommend using his settings.

Bursting into the scene in 2021 as a star of Natus Vincere Junior, m0NESY got to play in the tier one Counter-Strike by the start of 2022 after he joined G2 Esports. Since then, he was a pivotal part of their successes, including trophies at IEM Katowice 2023 and IEM Cologne 2023.

Fantastic form allowed m0NESY to hoist a few of the biggest Counter-Strike trophies. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

M0NESY changes how the game is played with his innovating tactics and playstyle. His confident aggressive approach and creativity seem to know no borders. If you want to try his settings in CS2, look no more. Here are all m0NESY’s settings in the game.

M0NESY’s settings in CS2

Tip: Make sure to test all of these settings before you apply it to competitive gameplay to make sure this fits your playstyle.

M0NESY’s monitor settings in CS2

Here are m0NESY’s monitor settings in CS2.

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 240 Zowie XL2546K

M0NESY’s mouse settings in CS2

Here are m0NESY’s mouse settings in CS2.

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.00 eDPI 800 Hz 2000 Zoom Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Black

M0NESY’s video settings in CS2

Here are m0NESY’s video settings in CS2.

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Boost Player Contrast Disabled Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Shader Detail Low Particle Detail Low Ambient Occlusion High High Dynamic Range Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution Disabled (Highest Quality) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Disabled MSI GeForce RTX 3080 TI Suprim X | Intel Core i9-12900K

M0NESY’s crosshair settings in CS2

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate m0NESY’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS2.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

This is how the crosshair looks like in CS2. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Tip: M0NESY is primarily an AWPer, so if you’re looking for the best settings for rifles, you might want to look up riflers like ropz or NiKo.

M0NESY’s Viewmodel in CS2

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1,5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;

And there, now you will be playing like a pro with m0NESY’s settings in CS2.