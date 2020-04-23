S1mple’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Learn from the best.

S1mple is widely considered the greatest CS:GO player of all time.

The Ukrainian player has had a fruitful career, competing professionally since the age of 15. S1mple started making a name for himself in 2015 when he joined FlipSid3 Tactics.

The then young and upcoming talent quickly found himself in the limelight, joining North America’s Team Liquid before signing with Natus Vincere in 2016.

Since joining Na’Vi, alongside flamie and electronic, s1mple has gone above and beyond expectations. The all-around AWPer, rifler, and entry fragger is the face of the team, carrying the five-man squad to multiple back-to-back first-place finishes.

S1mple is simply a god at Counter-Strike.

Here’s his full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

S1mple’s video settings

Resolution: 1280×960

1280×960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Scaling Mode: Stretched

Stretched HZ: 240

S1mple’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 3.09

3.09 HZ: 1000

1000 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: 0

0 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input: 1

S1mple’s crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following into your console and press enter to activate s1mple’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255;

S1mple’s viewmodel