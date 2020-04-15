The most useful console commands for CS:GO

If you’re not using console commands in Counter-Strike, you’re missing out.

The competitive five-vs-five shooter includes a long list of personalization options, dwarfing that of its competitors, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six, and VALORANT.

You can use the console to add, tweak, and replace elements of your game, including your mini-map, your HUD, and more.

To use the console, press the tilde (`) key on your keyboard when you’re in a game, or on the home screen. If you haven’t already, you can enable your console by heading to your settings, and simply checking the “enable developer console” box.

When you open the console, type in any one of these commands.

net_graph 1

This is one of the most useful commands on this list. It allows you to see a ton of information on your screen, including FPS, ping, and tick rate.

fps_max 0

This command helps you maximize your frames per second (FPS). It takes away the restriction on your FPS and allows your PC to reach its maximum potential. Instead of being stuck behind the barrier of 60 fps, you can go above and beyond.

After typing in the command in your console, you should immediately see a difference in your FPS.

cl_radar_always_centered

The radar is often misleading. When a red dot suddenly shows up on the edge of the circle, it can put you into a false sense of security. This commend centers the radar, allowing you to see all over the map. It might take some time to get used to, but it’s well worth the effort.

cl_use_opens_buy_menu 0

Have you ever gone to pick up a weapon off the ground in spawn and accidentally opened up your buy menu? This helpful command will prevent your “use” key (default E) from opening up the buy menu.

+cl_show_team_equipment

This command allows you to see your teammate’s weapons and utility loadout above their heads, giving you a bigger picture of the game. It can be used to single out a teammate, and gather information about smokes, or flashbangs.

voice_scale 0.3

This will help you counteract those noisy teammates, who enjoy screaming, rather than playing. It lowers the volume of your teammates to a suitable level, allowing you to focus on the game in hand.

novid

This command turns off Valve’s annoying intros, saving you a few added seconds when you load up the game.

language

This command forces your client to change to another language. If you speak French, for example, type language [french] in the console.

sv_cheats 1

This will give you the ability to experiment with your own personal server. You can use it to activate almost any client-sided or sever-sided console command you please.

sv_grenade_trajectory 1 and sv_grenade_trajectory_time 10

This is great for grenade practice. You can use it to execute pop-flashes, smokes, and get to grips with the game’s grenade physics.

cl_drawonlydeathnotices 1

For the frag movie-makers out there, this command turns off the heads-up display (HUD) and shows your victims’ aliases in your clips.

r_drawtracers_firstperson 0

This command turns off the client-side bullet tracers from weapons such as the M4A4 and the AK-47. It’s good for improving your spray control and practicing your favorite guns.

spec_show_xray 1

You can use this command while watching demos. It shows player models movements through multiple walls, allowing you to properly see player behaviorisms. It’s particuarly useful for catching out wallhackers in Valve’s Overwatch system.

cl_show_team_equipment

This command lets you view your teammate’s utility. Instead of asking them if they have a couple of flashbangs, and a smoke, you can simply look at your screen.

voice_enable 0

If you’re sick and tired of listening to your annoying teammates rambling on about nonsense, this command will give you some peace and quiet. It mutes every single one of them.

demoui

This command brings up a small rectangular interface for demo-watching. It’s good for speeding up viewing, slowing down highlights, and manually loading demo files directly in your computer from third-party server hosts, such as FACEIT or ESEA.

god

This command gives you “god mode,” making you indestructible in private servers. It requires the sv_cheats 1 command.

noclip

If you’ve ever fancied flying around the map, then noclip is the command for you. Though, it requires the sv_cheats 1 command, and only works in private servers.

kill

This command simply kills you on the spot.

exec

Exec is great for enabling private server configurations (.cfg files for practice, one-on-ones, etc.) that you can create or download from third-party websites. Make sure you download configs from safe and trusted sites.

disconnect

This allows you to immediately leave any server without needing the extra clicks in the ESC menu. It’s particuarly useful at the end of a match.

quit

This command closes your game entirely.