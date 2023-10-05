Best key binds in CS2

Having effective key binds is paramount for performance in CS2. Using the scroll wheel to select grenades is rough, and many of the default keys for movement can hinder performance. Here are some of the best key binds for efficiency in CS2 that you can use in your autoexec. Make sure you have your autoexec in the right place, as it has changed from Global Offensive to CS2.

The five most useful key binds in CS2

Make the most out of these key binds. Image via Valve

Better jump bind

Jumping, for some reason, is a tad bit inconsistent. Fortunately for your jump-throws, there’s a bind that will make jumping more consistent, allowing you to hit your smokes and advanced movement techniques every single time. The bind is:

alias “+consistency” “+jump”

alias “-consistency” “-jump”

bind “insert key of preference here” “+consistency”

With this bind, everything will feel like it used to.

Mouse wheel to jump

Many professional players use their mouse wheel to jump, which makes it easier to bunny hop across the map. If you’re looking to hit smooth movement, take a little time to get used to using your mousewheel for movement. Here’s the bind:

bind mwheelup “+jump”

Bind grenades to keys you aren’t using

One of the biggest mistakes newer players make is fumbling through their mousewheel for a flash or a smoke. Bind your equipment to specific keys to make selecting your grenades smooth. Here’s how you bind:

bind your key here “use weapon_flashbang”;bind your key here “use weapon_smokegrenade”;bind your key here “use weapon_hegrenade”;bind your key here “use weapon_molotov;use weapon_incgrenade”

W Jump-throw bind

Hitting that utility with a running jump-throw can be difficult without a bind. Fortunately, there’s a bind for you to very easily wing utility on the fly. Just wait to hit W until the grenade pin is open. Here’s the bind:

alias “+wthrow” “+forward;+jump;”

alias “-wthrow” “-jump;-forward”

bind “your key here” “+wthrow;+ga”

Quick bomb drop

If you’re in a rush, this bind will help you drop the bomb more efficiently. Just make sure you have your knife out first, so you don’t accidentally drop your gun. Here’s the bind:

alias “+dropbomb” “slot3; slot5;”

alias “-dropbomb” “drop; slot1;”

bind “your key here” “+dropbomb”

