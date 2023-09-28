The left-handed view model has been in Counter-Strike for years. But players were disappointed to learn that “cl_righthand 1” and “cl_righthand 0” wouldn’t work in the CS2 beta when typed into their console.

For those unaware, this console command flips your weapon to the other side of your screen. The idea is it opens the right-hand side of your screen and helps your dominant eye focus. This has been a feature I’ve used for years. This was my preferred way of playing, so switching to the CS2 beta was a shock to the system.

Like me, many are now hoping the swap feature is in CS2 proper.

Can you switch to left-hand in CS2?

This is right-hand, it is wrong for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t switch to left-hand in CS2 yet. This has been a feature a high percentage of gamers have been begging for since the beta was released. Hopefully, for me and a large percentage of CS2 players, Valve will introduce this feature soon.

Why is the left-hand view model good in Counter-Strike?

Your aim can improve depending on which side your gun sits on. If you are right-eye dominant, your weapon should be sitting on the left-hand side, thus opening up a larger portion of that side of your screen. Left eye dominance requires the gun to sit on the right-hand side. Or you can be the lucky few without a dominant eye, meaning you can place it on either side.

Players also use the “cl_righthand 1” and “cl_righthand 0” console commands to peek. This can be set up as a bind and used to move your weapon out of the way as you swing around a corner.

How to find out if you have a dominant eye

To tell if you have a dominant eye, find a spot on the wall further than an arm’s length away. Place one hand on top of the other, making a triangle shape. Make a small gap in between your thumbs and line up the spot on the wall.

Then, close one eye and see if the position changes at all. Do this test with both eyes, and the one that remains the closest is your dominant eye.

