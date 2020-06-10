How to make a jumpthrow bind in CS:GO

Make the most out of your console.

Lining up and landing the perfect smoke grenade in Counter-Strike is no easy task. It takes time, practice, and dedication.

Learning the ins and outs of each of the maps is a long and arduous task. But with a jumpthrow bind, it’s just that much easier.

Jumping and throwing are essential to pulling off the perfect smokes. Without jumping, the distance simply isn’t there. But the problem lies with inconsistency. Timing your jump and releasing your grenade even a millisecond apart, can throw it off-kilter.

That’s where a jumpthrow bind comes in. It removes the element of inconsistency and makes every jumpthrow count. Line up and use your jumpbind even a hundred times, and it will land in exactly the same position.

To create and activate a jumpthrow bind, you first need to set up a config. This sounds difficult, but it’s fairly straight forward.

All you have to do is navigate to C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg, create a text file, and name it autoexec.cfg. Once you’ve done this, open it, and paste the following:

alias “+jumpthrow” “+jump;-attack”

alias “-jumpthrow” “-jump”

bind “[V]” +jumpthrow

Next, click file and save. If you’re not keen on V for jumpthrow, you can choose any key you so desire. A few good choices include the alt key, mouse button four or five.

Once you’ve done this, right-click on your Counter-Strike icon, click Properties, Set Launch Options, and write “+exec autoexec.cfg”. This will activate your config each time you load up Counter-Strike.

From here, your jumpbind should be good to go.